WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
April 1, 2022
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 31-Mar-22 30-Mar-22 29-Mar-22 28-Mar-22
Chinese yuan 0.114049 0.113755 0.113906 0.11405
Euro 0.803024 0.804316 0.804423 0.79708
Japanese yen 0.00591 0.0059014 0.005843 0.005947
U.K. pound 0.949472 0.949767 0.950395 0.9563
U.S. dollar 0.72338 0.722916 0.725686 0.726865
Algerian dinar 0.005078 0.0050762 0.005083 0.005085
Australian dollar 0.541233 0.544139 0.542958 0.546893
Botswana pula 0.063368 0.0633274 0.06299 0.063237
Brazilian real 0.152702 0.15284
Brunei dollar 0.534491 0.533675 0.53324 0.534224
Canadian dollar 0.578889 0.579724 0.580131 0.579591
Chilean peso 0.000919 0.0009303 0.000932 0.000925
Czech koruna 0.032936 0.0328792 0.032865 0.032327
Danish krone 0.107964 0.108121 0.108139 0.107144
Indian rupee 0.009542 0.0095412 0.009552 0.009532
Israeli New Shekel 0.227764 0.226762 0.225578 0.225594
Korean won 0.000597 0.0005923 0.000592 0.000597
Kuwaiti dinar 2.38032 2.3788 2.3836 2.38747
Malaysian ringgit 0.172069 0.171918 0.171882 0.172488
Mauritian rupee 0.016262 0.0162608 0.016345 0.016349
Mexican peso 0.03633 0.0363947 0.036295 0.036127
New Zealand dollar 0.504558 0.50221 0.500143 0.505098
Norwegian krone 0.082692 0.0834371 0.083798 0.083794
Omani rial 1.88135 1.88015 1.88735 1.89042
Peruvian sol 0.194176 0.195234
Philippine peso 0.013922 0.0138838 0.013899 0.013922
Polish zloty 0.173053 0.173411 0.169091 0.169892
Qatari riyal 0.198731 0.198603 0.199364 0.199688
Russian ruble 0.008673 0.0085974 0.00841 0.007756
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.192901 0.192778 0.193516 0.193831
Singapore dollar 0.534491 0.533675 0.53324 0.534224
South African rand 0.049617 0.0498938 0.049809 0.049832
Swedish krona 0.078084 0.0776861 0.077004 0.076845
Swiss franc 0.781948 0.78056 0.77543 0.777354
Thai baht 0.02172 0.0216112 0.021516 0.021563
Trinidadian dollar 0.107096 0.107358 0.107475
U.A.E. dirham 0.196972 0.196846 0.1976 0.197921
Uruguayan peso 0.017594 0.0176454 0.017595 0.017572
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
