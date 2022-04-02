WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== April 1, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 31-Mar-22 30-Mar-22 29-Mar-22 28-Mar-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.114049 0.113755 0.113906 0.11405 Euro 0.803024 0.804316 0.804423 0.79708 Japanese yen 0.00591 0.0059014 0.005843 0.005947 U.K. pound 0.949472 0.949767 0.950395 0.9563 U.S. dollar 0.72338 0.722916 0.725686 0.726865 Algerian dinar 0.005078 0.0050762 0.005083 0.005085 Australian dollar 0.541233 0.544139 0.542958 0.546893 Botswana pula 0.063368 0.0633274 0.06299 0.063237 Brazilian real 0.152702 0.15284 Brunei dollar 0.534491 0.533675 0.53324 0.534224 Canadian dollar 0.578889 0.579724 0.580131 0.579591 Chilean peso 0.000919 0.0009303 0.000932 0.000925 Czech koruna 0.032936 0.0328792 0.032865 0.032327 Danish krone 0.107964 0.108121 0.108139 0.107144 Indian rupee 0.009542 0.0095412 0.009552 0.009532 Israeli New Shekel 0.227764 0.226762 0.225578 0.225594 Korean won 0.000597 0.0005923 0.000592 0.000597 Kuwaiti dinar 2.38032 2.3788 2.3836 2.38747 Malaysian ringgit 0.172069 0.171918 0.171882 0.172488 Mauritian rupee 0.016262 0.0162608 0.016345 0.016349 Mexican peso 0.03633 0.0363947 0.036295 0.036127 New Zealand dollar 0.504558 0.50221 0.500143 0.505098 Norwegian krone 0.082692 0.0834371 0.083798 0.083794 Omani rial 1.88135 1.88015 1.88735 1.89042 Peruvian sol 0.194176 0.195234 Philippine peso 0.013922 0.0138838 0.013899 0.013922 Polish zloty 0.173053 0.173411 0.169091 0.169892 Qatari riyal 0.198731 0.198603 0.199364 0.199688 Russian ruble 0.008673 0.0085974 0.00841 0.007756 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.192901 0.192778 0.193516 0.193831 Singapore dollar 0.534491 0.533675 0.53324 0.534224 South African rand 0.049617 0.0498938 0.049809 0.049832 Swedish krona 0.078084 0.0776861 0.077004 0.076845 Swiss franc 0.781948 0.78056 0.77543 0.777354 Thai baht 0.02172 0.0216112 0.021516 0.021563 Trinidadian dollar 0.107096 0.107358 0.107475 U.A.E. dirham 0.196972 0.196846 0.1976 0.197921 Uruguayan peso 0.017594 0.0176454 0.017595 0.017572 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022