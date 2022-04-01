ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
Dow edges higher after solid March US jobs data

AFP 01 Apr, 2022

NEW YORK: US equity indices edged higher early Friday following a solid US jobs report for March that was seen as likely to keep the Federal Reserve on track to lift interest rates.

The United States added 431,000 jobs in March and the unemployment rate fell to 3.6 percent.

While payroll growth was slightly below analysts’ forecasts, the unemployment rate dipped more than expected, bringing the labor market closer to where it was before the Covid-19 pandemic began.

“The data show the labor market still has strong positive momentum and is making rapid progress towards pre-pandemic health,” said Rubeela Farooqi, an economist at High Frequency Economics, adding that she expects the Fed to enact a half-point rate hike interest rate hike in May.

“Today was another solid report, that really highlighting the ongoing positive momentum from the labor market. It does not seem like there was any meaningful impact from the geopolitical uncertainty in Ukraine,” said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones, who shared Farooqi’s view on the likely May Federal Reserve policy.

About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2 percent at 34,740.09.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.1 percent to 4,533.45, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was flat at 14,219.04.

