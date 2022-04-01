ANL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.53%)
ASC 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
ASL 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
AVN 89.79 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.63%)
BOP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CNERGY 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.28%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
GGGL 13.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.54%)
GTECH 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.45%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.9%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.72%)
MLCF 36.30 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.2%)
PACE 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
PRL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.95%)
PTC 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
TELE 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.12%)
TPL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.88%)
TPLP 21.71 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (6.37%)
TREET 34.92 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.4%)
TRG 78.91 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.31%)
UNITY 27.20 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.02%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
YOUW 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
BR100 4,554 Increased By 40.6 (0.9%)
BR30 16,548 Increased By 243.7 (1.49%)
KSE100 45,192 Increased By 263.2 (0.59%)
KSE30 17,241 Increased By 123.6 (0.72%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
Oil slides before consumer nations' meeting on stocks release

Reuters Updated 01 Apr, 2022

SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell about $1 on Friday, ahead of a meeting of consuming nations to discuss a new release of emergency oil reserves alongside a huge planned release by the United States.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down $1.02 at $99.26 a barrel by 0629 GMT, after trading as high as $101.75. The contract slumped 7% on Thursday.

Brent crude futures slid by 79 cents to $103.92 a barrel, after dropping 5.6% on Thursday. The May contract expired on Thursday at $107.91.

The planned US release caused Thursday's falls. On Friday the two benchmark contracts were headed for a weekly loss of 13% to 14%, their biggest in two years.

Member nations of the International Energy Agency (IEA) will meet at 1200 GMT on Friday to discuss a further emergency oil release that would follow their March 1 agreement to release about 60 million barrels.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden announced a release of 1 million barrels per day for six months, starting in May.

That will be the largest release ever from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

The aim is to make up for disrupted oil supplies from Russia, hit by sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special operation" to disarm its western neighbour. Oil prices could reverse course, however, if the release is scaled back or delayed or if delivered volumes are less than those mentioned by the White House, consultancy Eurasia Group said in a note.

Traders are waiting to see how much oil the IEA countries agree to release but do not expect it to have much long-term effect on the market.

"Its impact will be limited, as it is unlikely to be anything near the scale of the US announcement," said OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley.

"Previous releases from the SPR have taken time to reach the market and have had little impact on prices," ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

While Biden called for US producers to step up output, ANZ analysts said the massive SPR release could actually backfire and discourage producers from drilling more.

"The scale of the proposed release is large enough to mostly, or even completely, fill the supply deficit in the crude oil market for a period," Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Tobin Gorey said.

"The action would likely cap prices for that period, after which the market would then be relying on OPEC+ to increase production."

Oil prices dive as US considers record reserves release

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, together called OPEC+, stuck to plans to add a modest 432,000 barrels per day of supply in May, despite Western pressure on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to use their spare capacity to boost output further.

China's widening lockdowns are contributing to concerns of falling fuel demand, said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets. Late on Thursday the commercial hub of Shanghai extended a lockdown in its eastern districts, while the western portions shut down as scheduled.

Crude Oil United States Oil prices US West Texas Intermediate

