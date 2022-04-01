ANL 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.61%)
ASC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
ASL 14.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 89.23 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1%)
BOP 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
FFL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
FNEL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.71%)
GGGL 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.91%)
GGL 17.67 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.43%)
GTECH 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.7%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.67%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
KOSM 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
MLCF 35.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PACE 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
PRL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
TELE 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.83%)
TPL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.06%)
TPLP 21.34 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (4.56%)
TREET 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.17%)
TRG 78.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.33%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
WAVES 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,528 Increased By 14.2 (0.31%)
BR30 16,344 Increased By 39.7 (0.24%)
KSE100 44,996 Increased By 67.6 (0.15%)
KSE30 17,154 Increased By 36.8 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil seesaws ahead of consumer nations’ meeting on stocks release

Reuters 01 Apr, 2022

MELBOURNE: Oil prices seesawed on Friday ahead of a meeting of consuming nations to discuss a new release of emergency oil reserves alongside a huge planned release by the United States. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dipped 6 cents to $100.22 a barrel at 0057 GMT after trading as high as $101.75.

The contract slumped 7% on Thursday.

Brent crude futures rose 5 cents to $104.76 a barrel, after dropping 5.6% on Thursday. The May contract expired on Thursday at $107.91.

US and allies may find tapping stockpiles inadequate to plug Russian oil gap

The planned US release caused Thursday’s falls. On Friday the two benchmark contracts were each headed for a weekly loss of around 13%, their biggest in two years.

International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries are set to meet at 1200 GMT on Friday to discuss a further emergency oil release that would follow their March 1 agreement to release around 60 million barrels.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a release of 1 million barrels per day for six months starting in May. That will be the largest release ever from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

The aim is to make up for disrupted oil supplies from Russia, hit by sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow calls its activity in Ukraine a “special operation” to disarm its western neighbour.

Traders are waiting to see how much oil the IEA countries agree to release but do not expect it to have much long-term effect on the market.

“Previous releases from the SPR have taken time to reach the market and have had little impact on prices,” ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

While Biden called for US producers to step up output, ANZ analysts said the massive SPR release could actually backfire and discourage producers from drilling more.

“The scale of the proposed release is large enough to mostly, or even completely, fill the supply deficit in the crude oil market for a period,” Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Tobin Gorey said.

“The action would likely cap prices for that period, after which the market would then be relying on OPEC+ to increase production,” he said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, together called OPEC+, stuck to plans to add a modest 432,000 barrels per day of supply in May, despite western pressure on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to use their spare capacity to boost output further.

Crude Oil United States Oil prices US West Texas Intermediate

Comments

1000 characters

Oil seesaws ahead of consumer nations’ meeting on stocks release

Waiver of tax relief: FBR yet to begin refund payments to various sectors

Wheat production target missed

Macroeconomic stability: IMF, govt discuss new initiatives

Various local car brands: Auto industry body concerned at hike in prices

New portal: FBR decides to upload profiles of non-filers

PPL won’t award LNG cargoes for April, May

Forex reserves down $3bn

Moody’s sees no-trust move against PM as credit negative

PM vows to face no-trust vote

Crucial NA session adjourned till April 3

Read more stories