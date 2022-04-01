ANL 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.54%)
ASC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
ASL 14.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 88.99 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.72%)
BOP 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
FFL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
FNEL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.71%)
GGGL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.68%)
GGL 17.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.2%)
GTECH 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.7%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.01%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
KOSM 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
MLCF 35.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PACE 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
PRL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.42%)
PTC 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
TELE 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.41%)
TPL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.7%)
TPLP 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (4.36%)
TREET 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.73%)
TRG 77.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
UNITY 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
WAVES 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.79%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,528 Increased By 13.8 (0.31%)
BR30 16,339 Increased By 34.6 (0.21%)
KSE100 45,014 Increased By 85 (0.19%)
KSE30 17,165 Increased By 47.8 (0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
Indian shares start FY23 on muted note, Hero MotoCorp slumps

Reuters 01 Apr, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares kicked off the new financial year on a quiet note on Friday, with gains in power company stocks helping marginally offset a sharp fall in two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.11% at 17,484.45, as of 0406 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.08% to 58,617.98.

Both indexes were set to post weekly gains of about 2% each.

Indian shares end higher

Asian peers were trading lower on Thursday with investors worried about the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war and rising risks of recession. Power producer NTPC led the gains in the Nifty with a 5% jump, while power transmission firm Power Grid Corp climbed 3.6%.

Hero MotoCorp slumped 6.3%.

Investors were awaiting March sales data from automakers on Friday.

