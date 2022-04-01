Ramazan Relief Package: USC to provide 19 staple food items at prices lower than those in open market

ISLAMABAD: Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan (USC) to provide 19 staple food items at prices lower than open market under its flagship Ramazan Relief Package through its widely spread network of around 4000 retail outlets all over Pakistan.

In line with the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s vision of Digital Pakistan, USC has also successfully transformed itself by implementing ERP system in a short span of time which became live from March 31, 2022. Through one of the largest public sector digital transformation, USC during the month of Ramazan would be able to provide exhaustive services to its customers by acquiring self-accountability, transparency and efficiency in its operations.

Under the package, 20kg wheat flour bag would be provided to customers at Rs950 whereas in the open market the price of 20kg wheat flour bag would be around Rs1100-1350. Likewise, 1kg sugar would be offered at Rs85 while in open market sugar is available at Rs86-93. The rate of 1kg subsidized Ghee at USC is Rs260 while in open market the edible ghee can be purchased at Rs470 whereas the price of one-liter oil at USC during the month of Ramazan would be Rs407 instead of Rs494.

Pulses are an important food ingredient and plays pivotal role in assuring food security in our country. That is why, in USC, after due diligence and several quality checks procurement of pulses undertakes. This year, under the Ramazan Relief Package, USC is offering white gram at Rs213 while in the open market the white gram is available at Rs250-260 per kilogram. Likewise, Besan (Chakki) is provided during the month of Ramazan at USC’s country-wide retail network at price Rs170 instead of Rs190-220 per kilogram.

Similarly, 1kg Dal Channa is for Rs162 at USC and in the open market the price is Rs180-190 per kilogram. Similarly, one-kilogram Dal Moong Washed is available at Rs170 and in the open market the price is Rs180-200 per kilogram. The price of Dal Mash Washed at USC is Rs268 and in open market, the price of 1kg of Dal Mash Washed is Rs280-320. Moreover, 1kg Dal Masoor at USC is Rs215 and in the open market, the price of 1kg Dal Masoor is Rs250-280. Rice Sella Rs165/kg, Rice basmati Rs155/kg, Tota Rice Rs85/kg

Every year in Ramazan, USC procures high quality dates to facilitate people of Pakistan. This year, the dates would be available in ample quantity in all stores at Rs140 per kilogram while the open market is offering dates from Rs200-240. In the month of Ramazan, consumption of tea, milk (UHT), squashes and syrups enhance manifolds. On seeing the high demand of these products, USC is offering tea (950 gm) at Rs1042 while black tea (950 gm) in the open market of same brand is available at Rs1250. Milk (UHT) is available in USC at Rs142 while in open market it is available for Rs165. Squashes and Syrups (800ml) at USC are available at Rs250 instead of Rs290 and Squashes & Syrups (1500ml) are provided at Rs437 while the open market is offering Squashes & Syrups (1500ml) at Rs495.

Spices, an integral part of our diet are provided at a discount of 10% along with 15% discount on 1500 other food and non-food items (jams, pickles, detergents, shampoos, etc.) under the Ramazan Relief Package.

