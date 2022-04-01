Bid to smuggle huge quantity of heroin foiled

KARACHI: Model Customs Collectorate Airport, Karachi on Thursday foiled an attempt to smuggle a substantial quantity of heroin abroad.

According to the details, the staff posted at international departure intercepted a passenger, travelling to Saudi Arabia via connecting flight of Air Arabia G9-547. The passenger, who belongs to KPK, refused to carry any contraband goods in his possession and his luggage cleared the scanning process.

Reacting to his response, the staff carried out a thorough examination of his luggage that led to the recovery of 900 grams of heroin worth Rs 9 million, which was artfully concealed in the side borders of the luggage.

Consequent upon recovery, a case has been registered against the accused under the Customs/Narcotics Act and the accused has been formally arrested and further interrogation is in progress.

