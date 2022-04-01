Two blasts damage railways tracks in Jamshoro, Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Two separate explosions of low scale damaged the railways tracks in Jamshoro and Hyderabad districts on Thursday, disrupting the railway traffic for some hours but no casualty occurred in the incidents.

The first explosion occurred on the upcountry track in Khursheed Town area near the Kotri railway station in Jamshoro.

According to the railway police, the blast of an improvised explosive device ripped off one and a half feet part of the track before Shalimar Express was scheduled to move through that track.

Pakistan Express and Bahauddin Zakaria Express were also stopped at the railway stations.

The police and personnel of Rangers reached the spot and secured the place.

The police said it was still not known that who carried out that explosion and no group had taken the responsibility either.

In another incident, a 9-inch part of the up-track was damaged in a low intensity IED blast over 5 kilometers away from Hyderabad railway station.

The incident happened near Mirza railway crossing.

The Hyderabad police secured the site and the personnel of Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) collected traces of the explosives.