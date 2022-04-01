ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
ASC 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
ASL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.37%)
AVN 88.35 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.79%)
BOP 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
FNEL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
GGGL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.45%)
GGL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.35%)
GTECH 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.92%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
PACE 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
PRL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.51%)
PTC 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.9%)
TELE 14.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.59%)
TPL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (7.49%)
TPLP 20.41 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.99%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (8.25%)
TRG 77.89 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.15%)
UNITY 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.55%)
WAVES 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.85%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.47%)
YOUW 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (12.93%)
BR100 4,514 Increased By 56.1 (1.26%)
BR30 16,304 Increased By 387 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,929 Increased By 591.3 (1.33%)
KSE30 17,117 Increased By 194.4 (1.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
EU raids Gazprom’s German offices in antitrust probe

AFP 01 Apr, 2022

BRUSSELS: EU antitrust investigators raided the German offices of Gazprom, sources said on Thursday, on suspicion the Russian state gas giant had illegally pushed up prices in Europe.

The European Commission said its teams carried out unannounced inspections on Tuesday “at the premises of several companies in Germany active in the supply, transmission and storage of natural gas”.

Two sources familiar with the matter said that a main target of the operation was Gazprom, which is accused of sparking an energy crunch in the European Union.

According to a report by Bloomberg, officials visited offices of companies that included the giant’s Gazprom Germania GmbH and Wingas GmbH, which supply about 20 percent of the German market.

The commission, the EU’s powerful antitrust authority, is looking into allegations that Gazprom squeezed its European clients by limiting supply, causing prices to skyrocket.

Ukraine in December filed a complaint to the EU against Gazprom, accusing it of creating “an artificial deficit of gas” to jack up prices.

“Gazprom’s actions are anti-competitive and have significant negative consequences for all European consumers,” Yuriy Vitrenko, head of Ukraine’s state energy company Naftogaz, said at the time.

Gazprom has a powerful hand over the EU, with Russia providing roughly 40 percent of its gas supply, mainly to Germany, Italy and a few eastern European countries.

The gas flow to the EU has become an object of discord in the war in Ukraine, with Kyiv urging the EU to cut off Russian supply to punish the Kremlin for its invasion.

