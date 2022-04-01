KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 154,963 tonnes of cargo comprising 110,381 tonnes of import cargo and 44,582 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 110,381 comprised of 49,056 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 17,219 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,150 tonnes of Soya Bean Seed and 39,956 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 44,582 tonnes comprised of 31,825 tonnes of containerized cargo, 75 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 7,809 tonnes of Clinkers, and 4,873 tonnes of Talc Powder.

Some, 8325 containers comprising of 3797 containers import and 4525 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 953 of 20’s and 1348 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 74 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 880 of 20’s and 388 of 40’s loaded containers while 574 of 20’s and 1149 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Nearly 02 ships, namely Hyundai Oakland and Ym Excellence have berth at Karachi Port.

About 05 ships namely, Msc Malin, MT Lahore, Arman 10, Apl Oregon and Teera Bhum have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Around 05 ships namely, Sea Fortune, Apnoia, Chem Stream and Lila Shimla were likely to reach at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, while three more ships, MSC Sasha, MSC Malin and Mythos are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 133,741tonnes, comprising 65,065 tonnes imports cargo and 68,676 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,330 Containers (592 TEUs Imports and 3,738 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours. The commodity-wise break-up of import and export cargo is highlighted as under.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 02 ships, Al-Khattiya and Forest Park & two more ships, Lotus and Irenes Ray Carrying LNG, Phosphor acid and Containers are expected to take berths at EETL, EVTL and QICT on Thursday, 31th March-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022