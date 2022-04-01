ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
ASC 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
ASL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.37%)
AVN 88.35 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.79%)
BOP 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
FNEL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
GGGL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.45%)
GGL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.35%)
GTECH 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.92%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
PACE 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
PRL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.51%)
PTC 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.9%)
TELE 14.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.59%)
TPL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (7.49%)
TPLP 20.41 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.99%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (8.25%)
TRG 77.89 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.15%)
UNITY 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.55%)
WAVES 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.85%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.47%)
YOUW 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (12.93%)
BR100 4,514 Increased By 56.1 (1.26%)
BR30 16,304 Increased By 387 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,929 Increased By 591.3 (1.33%)
KSE30 17,117 Increased By 194.4 (1.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 01 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 154,963 tonnes of cargo comprising 110,381 tonnes of import cargo and 44,582 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 110,381 comprised of 49,056 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 17,219 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,150 tonnes of Soya Bean Seed and 39,956 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 44,582 tonnes comprised of 31,825 tonnes of containerized cargo, 75 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 7,809 tonnes of Clinkers, and 4,873 tonnes of Talc Powder.

Some, 8325 containers comprising of 3797 containers import and 4525 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 953 of 20’s and 1348 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 74 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 880 of 20’s and 388 of 40’s loaded containers while 574 of 20’s and 1149 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Nearly 02 ships, namely Hyundai Oakland and Ym Excellence have berth at Karachi Port.

About 05 ships namely, Msc Malin, MT Lahore, Arman 10, Apl Oregon and Teera Bhum have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Around 05 ships namely, Sea Fortune, Apnoia, Chem Stream and Lila Shimla were likely to reach at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, while three more ships, MSC Sasha, MSC Malin and Mythos are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 133,741tonnes, comprising 65,065 tonnes imports cargo and 68,676 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,330 Containers (592 TEUs Imports and 3,738 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours. The commodity-wise break-up of import and export cargo is highlighted as under.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 02 ships, Al-Khattiya and Forest Park & two more ships, Lotus and Irenes Ray Carrying LNG, Phosphor acid and Containers are expected to take berths at EETL, EVTL and QICT on Thursday, 31th March-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Port Qasim Karachi Port export cargo import cargo

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Waiver of tax relief: FBR yet to begin refund payments to various sectors

Wheat production target missed

Moody’s sees no-trust move against PM as credit negative

Forex reserves down $3bn

PM vows to face no-trust vote

NA session adjourned till April 3

Opposition says PM won’t be given ‘safe passage’

Macroeconomic stability: IMF, govt discuss new initiatives

Various local car brands: Auto industry body concerned at hike in prices

'Defining moment': Sunday will decide which way this country goes, says PM Imran

Read more stories