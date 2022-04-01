ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
ASC 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
ASL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.37%)
AVN 88.35 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.79%)
BOP 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
FNEL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
GGGL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.45%)
GGL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.35%)
GTECH 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.92%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
PACE 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
PRL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.51%)
PTC 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.9%)
TELE 14.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.59%)
TPL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (7.49%)
TPLP 20.41 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.99%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (8.25%)
TRG 77.89 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.15%)
UNITY 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.55%)
WAVES 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.85%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.47%)
YOUW 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (12.93%)
BR100 4,514 Increased By 56.1 (1.26%)
BR30 16,304 Increased By 387 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,929 Increased By 591.3 (1.33%)
KSE30 17,117 Increased By 194.4 (1.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
Japan’s Nikkei ends lower, posts worst quarter in two years

Reuters 01 Apr, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei index closed lower on Thursday to mark its worst quarterly show in two years, as investors locked in gains from stocks they bought during a rally this month.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.73% lower at 27,821.43. The broader Topix fell 1.08% to 1,946.40.

For the quarter, the Nikkei lost 3.37%, its biggest drop since the quarter ended March 2020, when global economies first witnessed the outbreak of COVID-19.

“Investors continued to sell stocks from yesterday, especially those they bought to secure dividend payouts,” said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

“But the outlook of the market is not bad, and the market recovered quite quickly from aggressive sell-offs, which was caused by uncertainties due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.” For the month, the Nikkei posted its biggest jump since November 2020, adding 4.88%, after falling to its lowest level since that month.

On Thursday, staffing agency Recruit Holdings weighed on the Nikkei the most, falling 3.75%, followed by technology investor SoftBank Group, which fell 1.3%. Drugmaker Chugai Pharmaceutical lost 2.13%.

Auto and parts makers reversed course to fall 0.34% even after Toyota Motor and Honda Motor boosted their global auto production in February.

Toyota erased most of its earlier gains to edge up 0.18% and Honda changed course to fall 0.57%.

Shipping firms jumped 5.21%, leading the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry subindexes, followed by paper and pulp makers, rising 0.99%.

There were 32 advancers on the Nikkei index against 190 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s main board was 1.34 billion, compared to the average of 1.37 billion in the past 30 days.

