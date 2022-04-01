Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (March 31, 2022)....
01 Apr, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (March 31, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.32814 0.32871 0.33014 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.45514 0.45657 0.46757 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 0.96686 0.96571 1.00600 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 1.47200 1.38971 1.49971 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 2.12586 2.01086 2.20300 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments