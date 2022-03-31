ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.21%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.4%)
AVN 88.50 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.96%)
BOP 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.64%)
FNEL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.07%)
GGGL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (7.26%)
GGL 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.61%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.93%)
HUMNL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.74%)
MLCF 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.09%)
PACE 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.89%)
PRL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.51%)
PTC 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.57%)
SILK 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.19%)
TELE 14.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.59%)
TPL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (8.06%)
TPLP 20.41 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.99%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (8.25%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.03%)
UNITY 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.1%)
WAVES 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.93%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.47%)
YOUW 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (12.07%)
BR100 4,514 Increased By 56.3 (1.26%)
BR30 16,311 Increased By 393.9 (2.47%)
KSE100 44,869 Increased By 531.9 (1.2%)
KSE30 17,110 Increased By 186.5 (1.1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh send South Africa in to bat in first Test

AFP 31 Mar, 2022

DURBAN: Bangladesh won the toss and sent South Africa in to bat on the first day of the first Test at Kingsmead in Durban on Thursday.

The visitors were without opening batsman Tamim Iqbal because of what captain Mominul Haque described as “stomach problems”.

Mominul said he decided to bowl because there was grass on the pitch and Bangladesh had confidence in their fast bowlers.

South African captain Dean Elgar said he would have chosen to bat. “In Test cricket I prefer to have runs on the board and with the make-up of our team we have two spinners on a ground which is known to take spin as the Test progresses.”

Bangladesh ready for South Africa challenge, says Mominul

Essex off-spinner Simon Harmer returned to Test cricket for the first time in six seasons to share spinning duties with left-armer Keshav Maharaj.

With five leading players having chosen to play in the Indian Premier League, South Africa named two new caps in batsman Ryan Rickelton and fast bowler Lizaad Williams.

Teams:

South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wkt), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (captain), Shadman Ismail, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wkt), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock (both RSA) TV umpire: Allahudien Paleker (RSA) Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

Dean Elgar Mominul Haque bangadesh vs south africa

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh send South Africa in to bat in first Test

No-confidence motion: NA to commence debate shortly

Budget preparation exercise: Process marred by political instability

ECC approves Rs16bn TSG to clear SNGPL dues

China rolls over $2bn SAFE deposits: Finance

IMF warns Russia sanctions threaten to chip away at dollar dominance

PM Imran summons NSC meeting, will address nation today: Fawad

Ghandhara Nissan (GHNL) announces assembly of Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, Tiggo 8 Pro SUVs

US warns India, others against sharp rise in Russian oil imports

Oil prices dive as US considers record reserves release

SNGPL demands 66pc hike in gas price

Read more stories