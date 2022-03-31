Bangladesh send South Africa in to bat in first Test

DURBAN: Bangladesh won the toss and sent South Africa in to bat on the first day of the first Test at Kingsmead in Durban on Thursday.

The visitors were without opening batsman Tamim Iqbal because of what captain Mominul Haque described as “stomach problems”.

Mominul said he decided to bowl because there was grass on the pitch and Bangladesh had confidence in their fast bowlers.

South African captain Dean Elgar said he would have chosen to bat. “In Test cricket I prefer to have runs on the board and with the make-up of our team we have two spinners on a ground which is known to take spin as the Test progresses.”

Bangladesh ready for South Africa challenge, says Mominul

Essex off-spinner Simon Harmer returned to Test cricket for the first time in six seasons to share spinning duties with left-armer Keshav Maharaj.

With five leading players having chosen to play in the Indian Premier League, South Africa named two new caps in batsman Ryan Rickelton and fast bowler Lizaad Williams.

Teams:

South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wkt), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (captain), Shadman Ismail, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wkt), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock (both RSA) TV umpire: Allahudien Paleker (RSA) Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)