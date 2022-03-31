ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
ASC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.04%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.4%)
AVN 88.45 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.9%)
BOP 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.15%)
FNEL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.34%)
GGGL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (7.18%)
GGL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (6.29%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.93%)
HUMNL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.74%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.95%)
PACE 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.89%)
PRL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.24%)
PTC 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.57%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SNGP 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.41%)
TELE 14.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.59%)
TPL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9%)
TPLP 20.41 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.99%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (8.25%)
TRG 78.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.3%)
UNITY 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.53%)
WAVES 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.28%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.47%)
YOUW 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (12.07%)
BR100 4,517 Increased By 59.2 (1.33%)
BR30 16,327 Increased By 410.3 (2.58%)
KSE100 44,890 Increased By 552.2 (1.25%)
KSE30 17,121 Increased By 197.8 (1.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
Australian shares snap 7-day winning streak on Russia-Ukraine jitters

Reuters 31 Mar, 2022

Australian shares snapped a seven-day winning streak to end lower on Thursday, as cautious investors refrained from placing huge bets on concerns over the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the prospect of aggressive rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.2% lower at 7499.6 points, as heavy losses in financials, technology and oil stocks offset mining boost just before close.

The index, however, ended higher for a sixth straight quarter. Global risk sentiment was dull as hopes of a negotiated resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war were quickly diminished on news of Moscow’s bombardment in the outskirts of Kyiv.

Markets also weighed on speculation that the US central bank may follow an aggressive approach in hiking interest rates, as it looks to control stubborn inflation. Domestic technology stocks shed 2.2% and were the top percentage decliners.

The tech sub-index snapped two sessions of gains as it tracked overnight losses in its US peers. ASX-listed shares of Block Inc plunged 4.7% while accounting software provider Xero Ltd lost 4.6%.

While financials edged 1% lower on the day, they added 3.7% in March quarter.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shed 1%, while Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking slid 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively.

Australian shares end higher as miners and financials gain

Energy stocks dived 1%, but gained about 25% in March quarter, following news that Washington may release up to 180 million barrels from its strategic petroleum reserve to sooth soaring crude prices. Oil majors Santos Ltd and Woodside Petroleum Ltd shed between 1.4% and 1.7%.

The mining sub-index, which was single-handedly propping up the market until close, was overpowered by broad losses.

The sub-index added 1.8% on the day as iron ore prices got a boost after China pledged to roll out policies to counter the pressures stemming from the recent COVID-19 surge.

Sector majors BHP Group and Rio Tinto added 2.3% and 1.9%, respectively, while Fortescue Metals Group soared nearly 4.5%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.095% higher at 12,110 points.

