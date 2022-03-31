ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
ASC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.04%)
ASL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.03%)
AVN 88.45 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.9%)
BOP 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.15%)
FNEL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
GGGL 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.69%)
GGL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (6.66%)
GTECH 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.17%)
HUMNL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.74%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.95%)
PACE 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.7%)
PRL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.24%)
PTC 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.57%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.41%)
TELE 14.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.59%)
TPL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (8.53%)
TPLP 20.41 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.99%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (8.25%)
TRG 78.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.3%)
UNITY 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.53%)
WAVES 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.21%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.47%)
YOUW 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (12.07%)
BR100 4,517 Increased By 59.6 (1.34%)
BR30 16,329 Increased By 411.8 (2.59%)
KSE100 44,895 Increased By 557.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 17,122 Increased By 199.3 (1.18%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s Reliance defends takeover of Future stores in letter

Reuters 31 Mar, 2022

NEW DELHI: India’s top retailer, Reliance, has privately defended an abrupt takeover of the stores of debt-laden rival Future Retail, saying mounting dues of $634 million compelled it to act beyond expectations, a company letter shows.

The takeover was part of the race to dominate a $900-billion retail sector that set off a bitter dispute in which India’s Supreme Court will decide whether Reliance or Amazon.com Inc gets to scoop up Future’s assets.

The March 8 letter, seen by Reuters, reveals for the first time Reliance’s stance on the events of the night of Feb. 25, when staff suddenly showed up at many of its rival’s stores to take control over missed lease payments.

India to more than double price of locally produced gas

That move stunned not only Future but also Amazon, which has cited violation of certain contracts to legally block, since 2020, a $3.4-billion deal between the two Indian giants.

In the letter, Reliance said it went “well and truly beyond what can be expected” to keep Future “out of harm’s way,” as it took “significant steps” to ensure business continuity at Future and make sure there was “no impediment” to their deal.

These steps included financial support of 48 billion rupees ($634 million), comprising 11 billion rupees of unpaid lease rentals and 37 billion rupees of working capital.

Over months, Reliance had taken over the leases of more than 900 of Future’s 1,500 stores, while still allowing the company to run them.

As Future proved unable to pay outstanding dues and losses in its retail operations swelled, Reliance faced “compelling circumstances” and decided to exercise its legal right to take over the stores, the letter added.

Neither Reliance nor Future immediately responded to a request for comment. Future, which is staring at bankruptcy as its losses grow, has previously called Reliance’s move “drastic and unilateral”.

Before Amazon blocked it, Reliance, led by India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, had proposed a $3.4-billion deal to buy Future’s retail, wholesale and logistics operations, as well as some other businesses.

But following Reliance’s abrupt takeover of its stores, Future sought several assurances in a March 2 letter, also seen by Reuters, asking if Reliance would stick to the deal without changing its value or terms.

In its response on March 8, Reliance said Future’s request for assurances had to be seen “in the light of the rapidly evolving circumstances”.

It added, “As and when the scheme (deal) is implemented, it will be in accordance with its terms.”

Reliance India’s Future stores

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Reliance defends takeover of Future stores in letter

Budget preparation exercise: Process marred by political instability

ECC approves Rs16bn TSG to clear SNGPL dues

China rolls over $2bn SAFE deposits: Finance

IMF warns Russia sanctions threaten to chip away at dollar dominance

PM Imran summons NSC meeting, will address nation today: Fawad

Ghandhara Nissan (GHNL) announces assembly of Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, Tiggo 8 Pro SUVs

US warns India, others against sharp rise in Russian oil imports

Oil prices dive as US considers record reserves release

SNGPL demands 66pc hike in gas price

WB speaks about focal points of upcoming talks with Pakistan

Read more stories