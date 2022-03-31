ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
Bayer to invest 2bn euros in drug production over next 3 years

Reuters 31 Mar, 2022

FRANKFURT: German drugmaker Bayer said it would invest around 2 billion euros ($2.23 billion) at pharmaceutical manufacturing sites over the next three years, mainly to bolster production of biotechnology drugs as well as cell and gene therapies.

The sites to be upgraded include Berkeley, California, as well as Berlin, Leverkusen and Bergkamen in Germany.

Bayer to sell pest control unit for $2.6bn to Cinven

In addition, Bayer will transfer a manufacturing plant in Sao Paulo Cancioneiro, Brazil, as well as parts of the infrastructure and services at the German sites in Bergkamen, Wuppertal and Berlin to new operators.

