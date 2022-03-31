ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
ASC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.04%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.4%)
AVN 88.45 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.9%)
BOP 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.15%)
FNEL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.34%)
GGGL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (7.18%)
GGL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (6.29%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.93%)
HUMNL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.74%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.95%)
PACE 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.89%)
PRL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.24%)
PTC 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.57%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SNGP 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.41%)
TELE 14.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.59%)
TPL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9%)
TPLP 20.41 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.99%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (8.25%)
TRG 78.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.3%)
UNITY 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.53%)
WAVES 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.28%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.47%)
YOUW 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (12.07%)
BR100 4,516 Increased By 58.9 (1.32%)
BR30 16,328 Increased By 411.4 (2.58%)
KSE100 44,881 Increased By 543.4 (1.23%)
KSE30 17,116 Increased By 193.3 (1.14%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei slips, heads for worst quarter in 2 years

Reuters 31 Mar, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei index fell on Thursday and was on course for its sharpest quarterly drop in two years, as investors booked profits at the end of fiscal year.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.18% to 27,977.98 by the midday break, after edging higher in early trade.

The broader Topix slipped 0.22% to 1,965.20 in range-bound trading.

For the quarter, the Nikkei is set to lose 2.8%, its biggest drop since the quarter ended March 2020. “Some investors sold stocks to lock in profits at the end of the fiscal year, while some bought back stocks as they wanted to boost shares that have resistance under inflation.”

Tokyo stocks trade down on Ukraine crisis

Said Ikuo Mitsui, fund manager at Aizawa Securities. “But the market seems to be firm because despite sharp gains this month, I do not see an aggressive sell off for a profit taking.” But for the month, the Nikkei is set to post its biggest jump since November 2020, jumping 5.47%.

Staffing agency Recruit Holdings weighed on the Nikkei the most, falling 3.13%, followed by Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing, which fell 0.49%.

Semiconductor test equipment supplier testing equipment maker Advantest fell 1.13% Shipping firms advanced 3.61%, leading the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry subindexes, followed by paper and pulp makers, rising 1.77%.

Auto and parts makers gained 0.88% after Toyota Motor and Honda Motor boosted their global auto production in February.

Toyota rose 1.71% and Honda edged up 0.6%.

There were 65 advancers on the Nikkei index against 157 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s main board was 0.55 billion, compared to the average of 1.37 billion in the past 30 days.

Honda Motor JAPAN STOCK

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei slips, heads for worst quarter in 2 years

No-confidence motion: NA to commence debate shortly

Budget preparation exercise: Process marred by political instability

ECC approves Rs16bn TSG to clear SNGPL dues

China rolls over $2bn SAFE deposits: Finance

IMF warns Russia sanctions threaten to chip away at dollar dominance

PM Imran summons NSC meeting, will address nation today: Fawad

Ghandhara Nissan (GHNL) announces assembly of Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, Tiggo 8 Pro SUVs

US warns India, others against sharp rise in Russian oil imports

Oil prices dive as US considers record reserves release

SNGPL demands 66pc hike in gas price

Read more stories