ANL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.67%)
ASC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.04%)
ASL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
AVN 87.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.21%)
BOP 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
FFL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.01%)
FNEL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.49%)
GGGL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.84%)
GGL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.12%)
GTECH 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.67%)
HUMNL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.66%)
MLCF 36.41 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.1%)
PACE 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.33%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
PRL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.59%)
PTC 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
SILK 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.19%)
TELE 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.19%)
TPL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.84%)
TPLP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.02%)
TREET 32.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.13%)
TRG 78.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.56%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.53%)
WAVES 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.17%)
WTL 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.73%)
YOUW 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (7.07%)
BR100 4,502 Increased By 44 (0.99%)
BR30 16,235 Increased By 318.2 (2%)
KSE100 44,736 Increased By 398.3 (0.9%)
KSE30 17,101 Increased By 177.6 (1.05%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Plenty of fish but no catch as Sri Lanka economic crisis bites

AFP 31 Mar, 2022

NEGOMBO: The sky and seas off Sri Lanka’s coast are crystal blue but a worsening economic crisis has kept fishermen moored at Negombo harbour, out of gas and unable to reel in the day’s catch.

The waters nearby are a tropical bounty of fist-sized prawns and mackerel that normally find their way into the island nation’s staple seafood curries.

But the crisis has left coastal communities short of fuel to send their vessels out to the ocean, and the repercussions are rippling down to dinner tables around the country.

“If we queue up by five in the morning, then we will get fuel by three in the afternoon, on good days,” Arulanandan, a seasoned member of Negombo’s close-knit fishing community, tells AFP.

“But for some, even that is not possible, because by the time they get to the end of the queue, the kerosene is gone.”

Around the local estuary, idle crew members sun themselves on deck or lean against the rails of trawlers bobbing in the water, puffing on cigarettes as they listlessly wait for news of a fresh diesel shipment.

Their ships are equipped to go deep into international waters for weeks at a time but the shortages have prevented most from setting sail.

Other fishermen work closer to land, on smaller kerosene-powered motorboats like Arulanandan’s, but locals say three in every four of these vessels are not working on any given day.

10-hour power cuts in Sri Lanka as crisis worsens

The adversity has knock-on effects – if a crew specialising in catching bait has no fuel, then other boats fortunate enough to source kerosene are also forced to stay on land.

“When I can’t bring money home, my children ask me, ‘Why are you not feeding me?’” Arulanandan says.

“But they don’t understand the problems we are going through.”

‘What will everyone else do?’

An hour’s drive south, on the outskirts of the capital Colombo, stands the country’s biggest fish market – a bustling open-air warehouse that usually serves as a hub for wholesale buyers from across the country.

The consequences of Sri Lanka’s shrinking catch are being keenly felt here, with far less seafood making its way to stallholders and far fewer customers passing through.

“The buyers come from far away, and because of diesel and petrol shortages, they haven’t shown up,” says Mohammed Asneer, a young shrimp vendor.

“Our sales have gone down and our expenses have gone up.”

Asneer grows exasperated while bemoaning his straitened circumstances and says he would seize any opportunity to leave for abroad.

“I don’t want to be in this country anymore,” he tells AFP.

“We work in the fish market and we can’t even afford to buy a kilo of fish. So what will everyone else do?”

‘Everything is expensive’

Sri Lanka’s government admits that the current economic crisis is the nation’s worst since independence from Britain in 1948.

Inflation is running rampant. The cost of diesel – when the fuel is available – has almost doubled in a matter of months, and official figures show the average price of food shot up by 25 percent in January.

“Now everything is expensive – for us it’s very difficult to do business,” says K.W. Shiromi, the owner of Mama’s Place seafood restaurant in the bucolic southern coastal town of Weligama.

By the roadside, a smattering of foreign tourists select a fish for Shiromi’s brother to scale and gut before it is dispatched to the kitchen to be sauteed in chilli and spices.

As a few satisfied customers watch the waves roll in at their tables, Shiromi tells AFP that the rising cost of her catch has forced her to jack up prices.

“If the government does something to make things better, then everyone will be happy,” she says.

“Otherwise everyone in Sri Lanka will suffer.”

Sri Lanka economic crisis Sri Lanka's coast Plenty of fish

Comments

1000 characters

Plenty of fish but no catch as Sri Lanka economic crisis bites

ECC approves Rs16bn TSG to clear SNGPL dues

China rolls over $2bn SAFE deposits: Finance

US warns India, others against sharp rise in Russian oil imports

Oil prices dive as Biden weighs massive reserves release

SNGPL demands 66pc hike in gas price

WB speaks about focal points of upcoming talks with Pakistan

Modaraba certificates: SECP to introduce law to curb price manipulation

After BAP, MQM crosses over to opposition

PM sees ‘US-sponsored conspiracy’

China cornerstone of our foreign policy: Qureshi

Read more stories