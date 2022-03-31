Hong Kong stocks open with gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started Thursday slightly higher, extending the week’s rally after Chinese officials again pledged to stabilise the world’s number two economy.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.14 percent, or 30.13 points, to 22,262.16.

Hong Kong stocks finish with more gains

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.34 percent, or 11.06 points, to 3,255.53, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.56 percent, or 11.86 points, to 2,125.75.