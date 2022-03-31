ANL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.67%)
ASC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.04%)
ASL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
AVN 87.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.21%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
FFL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
FNEL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.49%)
GGGL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.84%)
GGL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.12%)
GTECH 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.41%)
HUMNL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.66%)
MLCF 36.41 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.1%)
PACE 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.33%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
PRL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.59%)
PTC 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
SILK 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.19%)
TELE 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.89%)
TPL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.84%)
TPLP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.02%)
TREET 32.73 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.9%)
TRG 78.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.3%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.53%)
WAVES 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.03%)
WTL 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.73%)
YOUW 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.41%)
BR100 4,500 Increased By 42.7 (0.96%)
BR30 16,209 Increased By 292.3 (1.84%)
KSE100 44,734 Increased By 396.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,099 Increased By 176.3 (1.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
Hong Kong stocks open with gains

AFP 31 Mar, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started Thursday slightly higher, extending the week’s rally after Chinese officials again pledged to stabilise the world’s number two economy.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.14 percent, or 30.13 points, to 22,262.16.

Hong Kong stocks finish with more gains

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.34 percent, or 11.06 points, to 3,255.53, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.56 percent, or 11.86 points, to 2,125.75.

Hong Kong stocks

