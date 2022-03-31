Markets
Hong Kong stocks open with gains
31 Mar, 2022
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started Thursday slightly higher, extending the week’s rally after Chinese officials again pledged to stabilise the world’s number two economy.
The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.14 percent, or 30.13 points, to 22,262.16.
Hong Kong stocks finish with more gains
The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.34 percent, or 11.06 points, to 3,255.53, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.56 percent, or 11.86 points, to 2,125.75.
Comments