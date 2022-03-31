ANL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
ASC 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.52%)
ASL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
BOP 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
FFL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FNEL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.39%)
GGGL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.31%)
GGL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
GTECH 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.87%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MLCF 35.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.63%)
PACE 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
SNGP 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
TELE 13.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.22%)
TPL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.93%)
TPLP 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.1%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
WAVES 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.17%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,458 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.17%)
BR30 15,917 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.53%)
KSE100 44,338 Decreased By -101.1 (-0.23%)
KSE30 16,923 Decreased By -60.3 (-0.35%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Pot calling the pot black

Shahab Jafry 31 Mar, 2022

You could say that the last few weeks have brought out the best in our political elite. It’s when push comes to shove that your true colours shine, after all, so in a way there’s further proof, if any were still needed, that some of the most disliked traits of this society are also some of the finest qualities of most of the people that fight over and run this country. And things and loyalties are changing so fast in the run-up to the no confidence vote that it’s getting very difficult for headlines to keep up with who’s taken the lead in throwing more mud on the other.

For example, if MQM-P’s handshake with the opposition really holds till this piece goes to press, it would make the government’s PML-Q surprise quite literally as well as figuratively yesterday’s news and the Buzdar sacrifice would have to be described by another chess term - blunder. Brushing all that the PM once said about Pervaiz Elahi being Punjab’s biggest thief (daku) under the carpet at least brought the Punjab government. But gulping what Elahi now had to say about the PM, diapers and all, and then this? Not to mention Imran Khan’s own tall claims about never bending, never being blackmailed, etc?

Without MQM-P the PM will lose the numerical strength needed to keep the House, so setting fire to everything he said about Buzdar for four years just ahead of the last act might not sting only the man he threw under the bus in sheer desperation. Surely, this is not what he meant when he said that he and Buzdar would finish their innings together. However that goes, you can already tell what kinds of adjectives await MQM-P from PTI’s rank, file, and social media warriors. Time was, not too long ago, that PM Imran Khan found them “exquisite” (nafees), and would often talk about “contesting the next general election as partners”. Of course, that was just before the ruling party chose not to honour any of its commitments made to MQM-P.

All this confusion comes from our cherished and enduring political tradition of horse-trading. Ordinary Pakistanis don’t like it at all because they’d rather hold on to the assumption that government of the people, by the people, etc., ought to be about the people as well; not just the self-serving of the breed that is rich and powerful enough to play politics. And the first thing you’d expect from the architect of Naya Pakistan is a sermon about all its harms.

But it tends to lose its meaning when he surrounds himself by the same turncoats, showers ministries among them in the same way that he bitterly criticised others for doing, and openly claims this practice is bad only when the exodus is from his party. And to top it all, he gets those of his ministers to shed tears and shake fists about it at press conferences who’ve practically written the book on party-jumping. An information minister going to town on dynasties and dictators he served just as loyally as his new master - interestingly enough, after years of rubbishing his new master for his old masters - and an interior minister sounding the death knell of opponents he used to plead ministries out of - and also ridicule the present PM, for years, in the process - officially lead the charge in PM Khan’s battle for clean politics and clean politicians. And anybody who shines by shouting louder and using dirtier insults than the opposition is promptly pushed up the chain to assist them.

You can’t make all this up. In trying to outplay the other, each side is also imitating the other. PTI, especially, has made sure to make all the moves that it just cannot tolerate in any other political party, including making populist policies for sheer political leverage in complete disregard for the real health of the economy, using ministries and other government office as bait for political support, sidelining political opponents, invoking a grand international conspiracy against it, etc. And it’s got electables from other parties that came its way when it looked certain to win the last election, to attack their old parties for the same things that they did for them and continue to do for PTI to try and win points for their new party.

It’s not even the port calling the kettle black. It’s the pot calling the pot black.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Imran Khan PMLQ MQMP

Shahab Jafry

Comments

1000 characters

Pot calling the pot black

After BAP, MQM crosses over to opposition

Lavrov hails China

PM sees ‘US-sponsored conspiracy’

ECC approves Rs16bn TSG to clear SNGPL dues

China cornerstone of our foreign policy: Qureshi

China rolls over $2bn SAFE deposits: Finance

SNGPL demands 66pc hike in gas price

Modaraba certificates: SECP to introduce law to curb price manipulation

WB speaks about focal points of upcoming talks with Pakistan

OICCI urges FBR to simplify tax system

Read more stories