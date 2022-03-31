ANL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
ASC 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.52%)
ASL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
BOP 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
FFL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FNEL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.39%)
GGGL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.31%)
GGL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
GTECH 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.87%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MLCF 35.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.63%)
PACE 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
SNGP 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
TELE 13.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.22%)
TPL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.93%)
TPLP 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.1%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
WAVES 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.17%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,458 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.17%)
BR30 15,917 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.53%)
KSE100 44,338 Decreased By -101.1 (-0.23%)
KSE30 16,923 Decreased By -60.3 (-0.35%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
Spain bans job dismissals linked to soaring energy prices

AFP 31 Mar, 2022

MADRID: The Spanish government on Tuesday banned firms which get state aid to deal with the economic impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine from firing workers over rising energy prices.

Like the rest of Europe, Spain has been grappling since last year with soaring energy prices which helped push inflation in February to its highest level in over 30 years.

Job terminations will be deemed “unjustified when they are the result of causes linked to the rise in energy costs,” Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz told a news conference.

“I want to send a clear message to business leaders in our country: during a crisis, when social protection mechanisms exist...we must not lay off,” she added following a weekly cabinet meeting.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s government approved Tuesday plans to offer 16 billion euros ($17.5 billion) in direct aid and loans for companies and households hit by the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The measures, which will remain in place until June 30, include a discount of 20 cents per litre of fuel, with the government paying 15 cents and fuel providers the rest.

It also includes a 362-million-euro aid package for the agriculture and farming sector, 68 million euros for the fishing and aquaculture industries and a two percent cap on rental increases.

The plan also provides funding for a furlough scheme to help struggling firms avoid job cuts like the one put in place in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic hit and which will end on March 31.

“It would make no sense for us to spend public money by paying salaries and social contributions to then allow (companies) to lay off,” said Diaz, who belongs to far-left party Podemos. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the Spanish government also banned companies which received state aid to furlough workers from dismissing staff.

