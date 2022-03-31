ANL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
ASC 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.52%)
ASL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
BOP 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
FFL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FNEL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.39%)
GGGL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.31%)
GGL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
GTECH 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.87%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MLCF 35.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.63%)
PACE 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
SNGP 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
TELE 13.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.22%)
TPL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.93%)
TPLP 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.1%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
WAVES 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.17%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,458 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.17%)
BR30 15,917 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.53%)
KSE100 44,338 Decreased By -101.1 (-0.23%)
KSE30 16,923 Decreased By -60.3 (-0.35%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

French energy regulator does not expect gas supply problems

Reuters 31 Mar, 2022

PARIS: France should not have any problems with energy supplies, the head of the country’s CRE regulatory body said on Wednesday, adding that requests for users to be careful were normal.

Earlier, Germany declared an “early warning” of a possible gas supply emergency which was designed to prepare for the risk of disruption or stoppage of flows from Russia.

“Everything will be fine, the gas storage facilities are well filled, we’ll make it through the winter,” CRE head Jean-François Carenco told France’s BFM TV.

Germany’s announcement is the clearest sign yet that the European Union is preparing for supply disruptions after imposing sanction on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The move comes as Moscow plans to introduce a new mechanism to switch payment for its gas to roubles and the European Commission has said it will work closely with EU countries to prepare for possible supply issues.

Laurence Poirier-Dietz, head of France’s leading natural gas distribution operator GRDF, told Les Echos newspaper that the country was bracing for possible Russian-linked supply disruption next winter.

“In case there is a total or partial suspension of Russian gas imports, which would be unprecedented, GRDF is ready to take exceptional measures to reduce consumption (...), “ she was quoted as saying.

GRDF distributes natural gas to more than 11 million customers every day for heating, cooking, mobility and industrial processes.

Among those customers, only large industrial clients or shopping malls would be asked, if needed, to reduce their demand, Poirier-Dietz said. Individual customers, public services and the military would be exempted from such a move.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told Europe 1 radio that France was preparing for “all possible scenarios”, including Russia halting gas exports to Europe.

“We must work on emergency solutions in case this decision is taken, even if this is not the central scenario,” he said.

Germany French energy regulator France gas supply CRE regulatory

Comments

1000 characters

French energy regulator does not expect gas supply problems

After BAP, MQM crosses over to opposition

Lavrov hails China

PM sees ‘US-sponsored conspiracy’

ECC approves Rs16bn TSG to clear SNGPL dues

China cornerstone of our foreign policy: Qureshi

China rolls over $2bn SAFE deposits: Finance

SNGPL demands 66pc hike in gas price

Modaraba certificates: SECP to introduce law to curb price manipulation

WB speaks about focal points of upcoming talks with Pakistan

OICCI urges FBR to simplify tax system

Read more stories