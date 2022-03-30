Islamabad High Court bars PM Imran from disclosing ‘threat letter’

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday barred Prime Minister Imran Khan from making public the "threat letter," saying that doing so would amount to breaching section 5 of the Official Secrets Act, Aaj News reported.

“Prime Minister is an elected leader of the treasury benches. The court is confident that as an elected PM he would not disclose any information or act in breach of section 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923 nor the oath taken by him under the Constitution,” read the verdict issued by Chief Justice Justice Athar Minallah.

The ruling was issued on a petition filed earlier in the day against PM Imran’s intent to disclose the letter in public.

Speaking at an event, PM Imran had said that he would “share the letter with Pakistan’s top journalists and one representative from each ally”.

He added that people can make whatever decision they want, but warned that they should be aware of the fact that, directly or indirectly, they may become a part of a "huge international conspiracy".

"The letter shows how big a conspiracy it is against the government, and it is a far bigger conspiracy than what I am telling to you," the PM added, currently facing a no-confidence vote.