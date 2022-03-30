ANL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
ASC 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.52%)
ASL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
BOP 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
FFL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FNEL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.39%)
GGGL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.31%)
GGL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
GTECH 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.87%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MLCF 35.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.63%)
PACE 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
SNGP 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
TELE 13.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.22%)
TPL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.93%)
TPLP 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.1%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
WAVES 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.17%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,458 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.17%)
BR30 15,917 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.53%)
KSE100 44,338 Decreased By -101.1 (-0.23%)
KSE30 16,923 Decreased By -60.3 (-0.35%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,349
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,549
19424hr
Sindh
575,109
Punjab
504,962
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,058
KPK
218,988
Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks dip on doubts over Russia deescalation

AFP 30 Mar, 2022

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks dipped early Wednesday as diminished expectations for Ukraine-Russia peace prospects threatened the Dow’s four-day winning streak.

Kyiv on Wednesday accused Moscow of shelling a city where it had promised deescalation, casting a pall following upbeat comments from both countries about negotiations held Tuesday.

The latest developments lifted crude prices.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1 percent at 35,260.63.

US stocks rise on progress in Ukraine-Russia talks

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.3 percent to 4,618.29, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slid 0.5 percent to 14,554.08.

Payroll services firm ADP reported US private employers hired 455,000 people this month, slightly more than forecast but less than the upwardly revised 486,000 positions added in February.

The data, which comes ahead of Friday’s government jobs report, shows the American labor market remains healthy even as the wider economy struggles with inflation and supply shortages.

Among individual companies, Lululemon Athletica jumped 6.7 percent as the apparel companies unveiled a $1 billion stock repurchase program and reported strong results that included a 23 percent surge in quarterly revenues to $2.1 billion.

Wall Street S&P 500 US stocks Nasdaq Composite Index Dow Jones Industrial Average

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks dip on doubts over Russia deescalation

Islamabad High Court bars PM Imran from disclosing ‘threat letter’

PM Imran's address to nation postponed, says PTI's Faisal Javed

China, Russia 'more determined' to boost ties, Beijing says

Oil jumps 4% on tight supply, prospects of new Russia sanctions

KSE-100 endures seesaw ride to end 101 points lower

ECC approves indigenous gas supply to two SNGPL-based urea plants

Rupee continues its losing streak, falls another 0.16%

Careem Pay gets SBP’s In-Principle Approval for EMI licence

Aleem Khan's group refuses to vote for Pervaiz Elahi as CM Punjab

Plea seeking details of 'written letter' filed in Supreme Court

Read more stories