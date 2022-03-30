ANL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
ASC 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.52%)
ASL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
BOP 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
FFL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FNEL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.39%)
GGGL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.31%)
GGL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
GTECH 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.87%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MLCF 35.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.63%)
PACE 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
SNGP 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
TELE 13.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.22%)
TPL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.93%)
TPLP 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.1%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
WAVES 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.17%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,458 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.17%)
BR30 15,917 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.53%)
KSE100 44,338 Decreased By -101.1 (-0.23%)
KSE30 16,923 Decreased By -60.3 (-0.35%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,349
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,549
19424hr
Sindh
575,109
Punjab
504,962
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,058
KPK
218,988
Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tesla signed secret nickel supply deal with Vale

Reuters 30 Mar, 2022

Tesla Inc has secured an undisclosed deal with Brazilian mining company Vale S.A. for the supply of nickel, which is essential to making batteries for electric vehicles, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The price of nickel, which is used to make stainless steel and is a key material for electric vehicle batteries, had been rising steadily even before the conflict in Ukraine drove prices up even further and triggered chaos at the London Metal Exchange in early March.

Prices of other metals, including aluminum, palladium and lithium, used in cars have also soared.

Tesla, the world’s largest automaker, signed a multi-year supply deal for nickel from Canada with Vale, Bloomberg reported.

Tesla seeks investor approval for stock split

Vale and Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Tesla has been less affected by supply chain issues arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic, when compared with other automakers that have cut production as they face shortage of several components including chips and battery metals of EVs.

Chief Executive Officer CEO Elon Musk said earlier this month that the electric car maker and his rocket company SpaceX are facing significant inflationary pressures in raw materials and logistics.

Vale Tesla Inc

Comments

1000 characters

Tesla signed secret nickel supply deal with Vale

PM Imran's address to nation postponed, says PTI's Faisal Javed

PM Imran says will share 'written letter' with senior journalists, allies today

KSE-100 endures seesaw ride to end 101 points lower

Plea seeking details of 'written letter' filed in Supreme Court

ECC approves indigenous gas supply to two SNGPL-based urea plants

Rupee continues its losing streak, falls another 0.16%

Careem Pay gets SBP’s In-Principle Approval for EMI licence

Aleem Khan's group refuses to vote for Pervaiz Elahi as CM Punjab

Oil rebounds on tight supply, prospects of new Russia sanctions

Saudi Arabia may raise May crude prices to Asia to new record levels

Read more stories