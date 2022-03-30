ANL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
ASC 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.52%)
ASL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
BOP 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
FFL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FNEL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.39%)
GGGL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.31%)
GGL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
GTECH 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.87%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MLCF 35.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.63%)
PACE 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
SNGP 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
TELE 13.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.22%)
TPL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.93%)
TPLP 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.1%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
WAVES 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.17%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,458 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.17%)
BR30 15,917 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.53%)
KSE100 44,338 Decreased By -101.1 (-0.23%)
KSE30 16,923 Decreased By -60.3 (-0.35%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,349
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,549
19424hr
Sindh
575,109
Punjab
504,962
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,058
KPK
218,988
Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares hit 7-week high on Russia-Ukraine talks optimism

Reuters 30 Mar, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares scaled a near seven-week high on Wednesday, boosted by automakers and heavyweight financials, with appetite for riskier assets rebounding globally on signs of progress in Ukraine-Russia peace talks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 1% to 17,498.25, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.3% to 58,683.99, extending a rally to a third straight session.

Global equity markets largely reacted positively to Russia’s promises on Tuesday to scale down its military operations near Kyiv and surrounding cities.

“Some recovery is visible in the market from the oversold zone, led by key drivers like peace talks between Russia-Ukraine,” said Neeraj Chadawar, head – quantitative equity research, Axis Securities.

Financials, autos lead Indian shares higher as oil weakens

India’s main indexes have more than recovered their losses triggered by a spike in oil prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In contrast, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is still nearly 4% below levels seen before the invasion.

“In the near term, market performance is likely to be range-bound as the clear trend is likely to emerge only after the volatility sustains at current levels for a longer time,” Chadawar said.

In Mumbai, the Nifty Auto index gained 1.2%, while the Nifty bank index rose 1.4% and Nifty finance index advanced 2%.

Tata Consumer Products rose 3.1% after saying it would merge Tata Coffee with itself. Tata Coffee shares surged 9.3% to a two-month high.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp slid 5.3% to a two-week low after the oil producer said India would sell a stake of up to 1.5% in the company.

Citigroup Inc said, after Indian markets closed, that it would sell its Indian consumer banking businesses to private lender Axis Bank for $1.6 billion.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares hit 7-week high on Russia-Ukraine talks optimism

PM Imran's address to nation postponed, says PTI's Faisal Javed

PM Imran says will share 'written letter' with senior journalists, allies today

KSE-100 endures seesaw ride to end 101 points lower

Plea seeking details of 'written letter' filed in Supreme Court

ECC approves indigenous gas supply to two SNGPL-based urea plants

Rupee continues its losing streak, falls another 0.16%

Careem Pay gets SBP’s In-Principle Approval for EMI licence

Aleem Khan's group refuses to vote for Pervaiz Elahi as CM Punjab

Oil rebounds on tight supply, prospects of new Russia sanctions

Saudi Arabia may raise May crude prices to Asia to new record levels

Read more stories