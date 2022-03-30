Kenya’s shilling stable, under pressure from energy sector demand

NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling was broadly stable on Wednesday, but seen on the backfoot as dollar demand by the energy sector outstripped inflows from non-governmental organisations and agriculture exports, traders said.

Kenyan shilling hits new all-time low; to ease due to importer demand

At 0913 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 114.85/115.05 per dollar compared with Tuesday’s close of 114.80/115.00.

The shilling touched a new record low of 114.90/115.10 in Tuesday’s session, according to Refinitiv data.