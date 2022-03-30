Kenya central bank governor says feeling ‘OK’ about FX market

NAIROBI: Kenya’s central bank is “OK” with the foreign exchange market due to adequate liquidity and its own close monitoring of trading to ensure that discipline prevails, the bank’s governor said on Wednesday.

The shilling has hit a series of record lows against the dollar this year, due to pressure from high oil prices, but it is still down just 1.3% for the year so far according to central bank data, outperforming its peers, such as the Zambian kwacha and the Ghanaian cedi. “We are feeling OK in terms of operating the market. There is liquidity in the market,” Patrick Njoroge told a news conference.

Policymakers left rates unchanged for the 13th consecutive meeting on Tuesday, saying inflation expectations were anchored within the government’s target band.