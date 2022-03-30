ANL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASC 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.86%)
ASL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
AVN 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.39%)
BOP 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
CNERGY 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.88%)
FFL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
FNEL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.25%)
GGGL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.96%)
GGL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.48%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.9%)
KOSM 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.08%)
MLCF 35.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.63%)
PACE 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.38%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.98%)
SNGP 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
TELE 13.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.22%)
TPL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPLP 18.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.59%)
TREET 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TRG 75.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.44%)
UNITY 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.31%)
WAVES 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.58%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
BR100 4,436 Decreased By -29 (-0.65%)
BR30 15,864 Decreased By -138 (-0.86%)
KSE100 44,155 Decreased By -283.5 (-0.64%)
KSE30 16,856 Decreased By -127.5 (-0.75%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,349
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,549
19424hr
Sindh
575,109
Punjab
504,962
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,058
KPK
218,988
FTSE 100 rises on commodity boost; Experian, Lloyds Banking slide

Reuters 30 Mar, 2022

London’s FTSE 100 index edged higher on Wednesday, lifted by heavyweight commodity stocks, although the gains were capped by a fall in shares of Experian and Lloyds Banking Group.

The blue-chip index rose 0.2%, with oil majors BP Plc and Shell Plc gaining 1.5% and 1.9%, respectively, as oil prices clawed back heavy losses suffered this week.

Shell also got a boost after JP Morgan raised its price target on the stock.

Miners climbed, tracking a rebound in metal prices. Glencore jumped 2.1% to top the FTSE 100 index.

FTSE 100 slips

Experian slipped 2.7% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 index after Citigroup cut its rating to “neutral” from “buy” on the world’s largest credit data firm’s stock.

LLoyds Banking Group dropped 2.4% after RBC double downgraded the stock to “underperform,” saying growth drivers do not appear to be “game changing”.

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index declined 0.2% after surging 2% on Tuesday.

London’s FTSE 100

