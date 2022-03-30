ANL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
ASC 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.86%)
ASL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
AVN 85.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.61%)
BOP 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
FFL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FNEL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.54%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.37%)
GGL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
GTECH 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.86%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.92%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
MLCF 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.38%)
PACE 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
PRL 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.9%)
PTC 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
SNGP 31.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
TELE 13.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.22%)
TPL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
TPLP 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
TREET 31.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.35%)
TRG 76.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.23%)
UNITY 25.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
WAVES 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.58%)
YOUW 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
BR100 4,445 Decreased By -20.7 (-0.46%)
BR30 15,937 Decreased By -65.8 (-0.41%)
KSE100 44,184 Decreased By -254.2 (-0.57%)
KSE30 16,865 Decreased By -118.7 (-0.7%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,349
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,549
19424hr
Sindh
575,109
Punjab
504,962
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,058
KPK
218,988
Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares fall after three days of gains as Roche weighs

Reuters 30 Mar, 2022

European shares fell on Wednesday, pulled lower by Swiss drugmaker Roche, with the STOXX 600 index retreating after three straight sessions of cautious gains that were driven by hopes of a breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

Roche fell 1.3% after it said its drug to treat small cell lung cancer failed to meet its targets in a late-stage trial. The drugmaker weighed heavily on the European healthcare sector, which was down 0.6%, while also dragging down the pan-European index by a similar margin.

The STOXX 600 closed at levels seen before the war on Tuesday after peace talks between Russia and Ukraine yielded the most tangible sign of progress toward negotiating an end to the war.

According to British Intelligence, some Russian units suffering heavy losses in Ukraine had been forced to return home and to neighbouring Belarus.

Commodities-exposed sectors, including miners and energy, were in positive territory in the first hour of trading, rising about 1% each as prices of oil and industrial metals rebounded.

European shares join global rally

Ericsson shares fell 0.6% after investors publicly rebuked Chief Executive Borje Ekholm and the telecom equipment maker’s board over a scandal involving potential payments to Islamic State.

European stocks

Comments

1000 characters

European shares fall after three days of gains as Roche weighs

Banks asked to ensure security of deposits, data

Plea seeking details of 'written letter' filed in Supreme Court

Bhootani too joins opposition: Zardari says Elahi won’t be able to form Punjab govt

Power load-shedding may stay in Ramazan

Finance ministry releases report: Intensity of risks may hit domestic economic activities

PRs for SME financing amended: Five-year-old small, medium enterprises to be considered startups: SBP

‘Roshan Equity’, ‘RAAST’ well executed by banks, CDC: SBP governor

Tax relief anticipation: Ghee makers stop clearance of consignments

PESCO: Proposal to recruit prayer leaders to check power theft

WB drops Sindh social sector project

Read more stories