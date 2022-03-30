ANL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.75%)
ASC 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.86%)
ASL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
AVN 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.83%)
BOP 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
CNERGY 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
FFL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
FNEL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.54%)
GGGL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.96%)
GGL 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.22%)
KOSM 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.08%)
MLCF 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.38%)
PACE 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
PRL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.83%)
PTC 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.45%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.13%)
SNGP 31.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
TELE 13.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.22%)
TPL 10.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
TREET 31.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.35%)
TRG 75.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
UNITY 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
WAVES 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
BR100 4,443 Decreased By -22.4 (-0.5%)
BR30 15,914 Decreased By -88.4 (-0.55%)
KSE100 44,173 Decreased By -266.1 (-0.6%)
KSE30 16,860 Decreased By -123.1 (-0.72%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,349
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,549
19424hr
Sindh
575,109
Punjab
504,962
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,058
KPK
218,988
Indian shares touch six-week high on Russia-Ukraine optimism

Reuters 30 Mar, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose to their highest since mid-February on Wednesday, led by gains in automakers and heavyweight financials, as appetite for risky assets improved globally on signs of progress in Ukraine-Russia peace talks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 0.72% to 17,449.75, as of 0423 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.81% to 58,412.47, with both indexes on track for a third straight day of gains.

Most global equity markets reacted positively to Russia’s promises on Tuesday to scale down its military operations near Kyiv and surrounding cities.

“The market mood is seen improving considerably in early trades amid progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks and oil prices falling,” Prashanth Tapse, vice president (research) at Mehta Equities, wrote in a note.

India’s blue-chip indexes have more than recovered their losses that were triggered by a spike in oil prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is still nearly 4% below levels seen before the invasion. “For the next two trading sessions, there is a bright chance the market may witness a positive tone as Window Dressing could be the preferred theme at Dalal Street as the current financial year comes to an end on Thursday,” Tapse said.

In Mumbai, the Nifty Auto index gained 1.4%, led by a 3% rise in Hero MotoCorp after the two-wheeler maker hiked prices and denied a report that it made bogus expenses.

Indian shares end higher

Tata Consumer Products jumped 4.9% after it said it would merge Tata Coffee with itself.

Tata Coffee shares surged 12.6% to a two-month high. Heavyweight lenders Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance climbed 3.6% and 3.1%, respectively.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp slid 4.9% to a two-week low after the oil producer said India would sell a stake of up to 1.5% in the company. The Nifty Metal index slipped 2.1% as metal prices eased.

India stocks

