ANL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
ASC 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.86%)
ASL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
AVN 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.95%)
BOP 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
CNERGY 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
FFL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FNEL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.54%)
GGGL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.96%)
GGL 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.6%)
KOSM 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.82%)
MLCF 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.38%)
PACE 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
PRL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.98%)
PTC 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.45%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.13%)
SNGP 31.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
TELE 13.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.22%)
TPL 10.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
TREET 31.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.35%)
TRG 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.3%)
UNITY 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
WAVES 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
BR100 4,443 Decreased By -22.4 (-0.5%)
BR30 15,914 Decreased By -88.4 (-0.55%)
KSE100 44,173 Decreased By -266.1 (-0.6%)
KSE30 16,860 Decreased By -123.1 (-0.72%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,349
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,549
19424hr
Sindh
575,109
Punjab
504,962
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,058
KPK
218,988
Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks gain as Russia-Ukraine peace talks lift appetite

Reuters 30 Mar, 2022

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose on Wednesday as traders found comfort in the likelihood of a negotiated end to the Ukraine conflict, although media reports on the latest regulatory move on China’s internet sector capped gains in the Hong Kong market.

** The CSI300 index rose 2% to 4,215.89 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.3% to 3,245.22 points.

** The Hang Seng index added 1.2% to 22,180.69 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1% to 7,585.15.

** Russia promised on Tuesday to scale down military operations around Kyiv and another city, but the United States warned the threat was not over as Ukraine proposed adopting a neutral status in a sign of progress at face-to-face negotiations.

** “Risk appetite among global financial markets had improved on the positive development in Ukraine-Russia peace talks,” said Zhang Yanbin, an analyst with Zheshang Securities.

China stocks fall as COVID surge, Shanghai lockdown weigh; tech boosts Hang Seng

** Real estate developers surged 5.3% on further easing bets on the cash-starpped sector, and financials gained 2.3%.

** Consumer staples and information technology stocks both added roughly 1.7%, tourism stocks rose 2.5%, while new energy shares jumped 2.8%.

** China reported 1,629 confirmed coronavirus cases and 7,196 new asymptomatic cases for March 29. The eastern part of China’s financial hub of Shanghai city, home to 23 million people, is in its third day of a lockdown.

** China’s factory activity likely shrank in March amid virus outbreaks, a Reuters poll showed.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Tech Index edged up 0.3% at midday break, after surging more than 2% in early morning trade, following a Wall Street Journal report that China is planning new curbs on the country’s $30 billion live-streaming industry.

** Short-video and live-streaming company Kuaishou Technology slumped roughly 5% after opening 8.3% higher, despite a 37.9% surge in full-year revenue.

** Mainland developers listed in Hong Kong gained nearly 4%, with Sunac China Holdings, China Aoyuan Group and Shimao Group surging more than 10% each.

China stocks

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks gain as Russia-Ukraine peace talks lift appetite

Banks asked to ensure security of deposits, data

Plea seeking details of 'written letter' filed in Supreme Court

Bhootani too joins opposition: Zardari says Elahi won’t be able to form Punjab govt

Power load-shedding may stay in Ramazan

Finance ministry releases report: Intensity of risks may hit domestic economic activities

PRs for SME financing amended: Five-year-old small, medium enterprises to be considered startups: SBP

‘Roshan Equity’, ‘RAAST’ well executed by banks, CDC: SBP governor

Tax relief anticipation: Ghee makers stop clearance of consignments

PESCO: Proposal to recruit prayer leaders to check power theft

WB drops Sindh social sector project

Read more stories