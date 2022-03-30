Hong Kong stocks open with gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks began Wednesday on a positive note as investors cautiously welcomed progress in Ukraine peace talks after Russia pledged to de-escalate the war.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.79 percent, or 174.00 points, to 22,101.63.

Hong Kong stocks begin marginally higher

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.43 percent, or 13.65 points, to 3,217.59, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 0.46 percent, or 9.57 points, to 2,094.05.