ANL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
ASC 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
ASL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
AVN 86.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.09%)
BOP 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.69%)
FFL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
FNEL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
GGGL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.44%)
GGL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.13%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.73%)
HUMNL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.92%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MLCF 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.69%)
PACE 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.6%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
PRL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
PTC 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.11%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
SNGP 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
TELE 13.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.22%)
TPL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.44%)
TPLP 19.23 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.29%)
TREET 31.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
TRG 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.78%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.31%)
WAVES 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.75%)
YOUW 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.35%)
BR100 4,445 Decreased By -20 (-0.45%)
BR30 15,999 Decreased By -3 (-0.02%)
KSE100 44,214 Decreased By -224.5 (-0.51%)
KSE30 16,889 Decreased By -94 (-0.55%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,349
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,549
19424hr
Sindh
575,109
Punjab
504,962
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,058
KPK
218,988
Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises on supply tightness despite ‘constructive’ Ukraine-Russia talks

Reuters 30 Mar, 2022

MELBOURNE: Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, erasing losses from the previous session, on hopes of progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and providing a fresh reminder supply remains tight as data showed U.S. crude stocks fell sharply last week.

Brent crude futures touched a high of $112.78 shortly after opening and were up $1.35, or 1.2%, at $111.58 at 0005 GMT, reversing a 2% loss in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $1.29, or 1.2%, to $105.53 a barre, erasing a 1.6% drop on Tuesday.

The focus turned to supply tightness after the American Petroleum Institute industry group reported crude stocks fell by 3 million barrels in the week ended March 25, according to market sources.

Oil price: All eyes on Opec+ again

That was triple the decline that 10 analysts polled by Reuters had expected on average.

The market had dropped about 2% in the previous session after Russia promised to scale down military operations around Kyiv and another city, more than a month after the invasion of Ukraine that Moscow calls a “special operation” to disarm its neighbour.

However, reports of attacks continued, and although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said there were promising signs from peace talks held in Istanbul on Tuesday, he was looking for concrete results.

“We can say the signals we are receiving from the talks are positive but they do not drown out the explosions of Russian shells,” Zelenskiy said in a late-night address.

Commonwealth Bank analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note that “The (price) recovery suggests the oil market, at least, has a strong degree of scepticism about any ‘progress’.”

Keeping the market tight, major oil producers are unlikely to boost output above their agreed 400,000 barrels per day when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, together called OPEC+, meet on Thursday, several sources close to the group said.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, key members of OPEC+, said the group would not look to take action against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, saying the producers’ group was only to stabilise the market and not to engage in politics.

Brent crude Oil rises U.S. West Texas Intermediate

Comments

1000 characters

Oil rises on supply tightness despite ‘constructive’ Ukraine-Russia talks

Bhootani too joins opposition: Zardari says Elahi won’t be able to form Punjab govt

Power load-shedding may stay in Ramazan

Finance ministry releases report: Intensity of risks may hit domestic economic activities

PRs for SME financing amended: Five-year-old small, medium enterprises to be considered startups: SBP

‘Roshan Equity’, ‘RAAST’ well executed by banks, CDC: SBP governor

EDF: ECC approves Rs4.5bn supplementary grant

Tax relief anticipation: Ghee makers stop clearance of consignments

Russia-Ukraine conflict: PM reiterates principled position

WB drops Sindh social sector project

PESCO: Proposal to recruit prayer leaders to check power theft

Read more stories