Punjab officially notifies Hub & Spoke project

LAHORE: Terming the Hub and Spoke model as an important step towards ensuring better treatment of patients in selected hospitals, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that DHQs, THQs and Trauma Centers have been linked with Government medical universities in a bid to extend better medical facilities to the patients.

Under the project, doctors from medical universities will perform their duties in DHQs, THQ hospitals and trauma centers. Doctors from medical universities will treat patients as well as provide professional training to doctors stationed at DHQs, THQ and trauma centers.

The first Hub and Spoke model is being launched from Rawalpindi Medical University, Faisalabad Medical University and Nishtar Medical University.

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department has issued the notification, to fully implement the Hub and Spoke Project under which the tertiary care hospitals will be linked with primary level facilities.

