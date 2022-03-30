Khaqan laughs at PM for ‘sacrificing’ his ‘best chief minister Buzdar’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice-president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan did not give surprise to the opposition parties but he has given a surprise to Usman Buzdar.

Talking to reporters outside the Accountability Court, he said that Khan has sacrificed his best chief minister in a few minutes to obtain some votes and save his government.

The prime minister had nothing to give as a surprise to his supporters during his jalsa but he only showed a piece of paper to them.

“We are also upset that foreign countries are writing threatening letter to our prime minister”, he said that this is the first occasion in history that foreign countries are writing threatening letter to the prime minister, and he is unable to disclose name of the country, which threatened him.

He said that the prime minister should have presented this letter before the parliament and informed the lawmakers about the country, which has threatened him. The fact is that there is no such kind of letter and this was just a drama, he said.

He asked Imran Khan that you should have informed the National Security Committee (NSC) that which country has written a threatening letter to him.

This is not an ordinary issue that a foreign country is threatening the prime minister of a nuclear country, he said.

About the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid’s decision to remain an ally of the present government, he said that it does not matter if anyone comes and goes but ultimately those who do that are the losers.

He also said that the PML-Q is a political party and is independent to make its decision.

The opposition has given them an invitation but now they have made their decision, he said, adding that now they will know about politics when they will go in public with the burden of Imran Khan.

When he was asked that the PML-N has offered chief minister Punjab slot to the PML-Q, he said that he is not aware about this offer.

Neither the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and nor the PML-N can give the chief minister position to the PML-Q, he said.

Responding to a question that who will be the next prime minister, he said that the next prime minister will be the PML-N president, Shehbaz Sharif.

Voting on no-confidence motion will be conducted between April 1 to 4 and the people will get rid of this incompetent government, he said, adding that a new government with the mandate of the public will come into power.

Abbasi said that three bills have been passed in the joint sitting of the parliament and the required number for the passage of these bills were fulfilled

through telephone calls. Now after tabling of no-confidence motion against the prime minister we have not received any complaint about telephone call from any members. We will inform the public, if anyone again received a telephone call, he said.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s days were numbered. Now the PTI leaders have to be held accountable for the corruption cases of billions of rupees, he said.

Earlier, he and other accused appeared before the Accountability Court-II judge Muhammad Azam Khan in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case. The court marked their attendance and adjourned the case till March 31 due to the absence of the defense counsel.

