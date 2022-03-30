ANL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.11%)
ASC 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.54%)
ASL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.64%)
AVN 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.8%)
BOP 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
FFL 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.12%)
FNEL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.31%)
GGGL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (9.39%)
GGL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (7.54%)
GTECH 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.33%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
KEL 3.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.63%)
PACE 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
PRL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.94%)
PTC 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.3%)
TELE 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TPL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.55%)
TPLP 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.35%)
TREET 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.78%)
TRG 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
UNITY 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.33%)
WAVES 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.7%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.55%)
YOUW 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
BR100 4,465 Increased By 62.4 (1.42%)
BR30 16,002 Increased By 303.1 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,439 Increased By 505.1 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,983 Increased By 189.8 (1.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,349
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,549
19424hr
Sindh
575,109
Punjab
504,962
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,058
KPK
218,988
Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Patel granted protective bail

Terence J Sigamony 30 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday granted protective bail to the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) MNA, Qadir Patel, in a case related to the treatment and facilitation of terror suspects.

A division bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the bail plea moved by the PPP member National Assembly.

After hearing the arguments, the IHC bench granted protective bail to Patel till April 13 and directed him to appear before the relevant court till then.

In this matter, Patel approached the IHC after the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), Karachi issued his non-bailable arrest warrants. His lawyer informed the court that Patel could not appear before the ATC due to his political engagements.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that he was supposed to appear before the anti-terrorism court on March 26 but he could not attend the proceeding due to the session of the National Assembly.

He argued that the ATC, Karachi had issued his arrest warrants due to his non-appearance.

Therefore, he prayed before the court to grant him protective bail as there was a risk of his arrest.

The court accepted the request and granted bail till April 13.

The court also instructed the petitioner to appear before the ATC during the period.

Earlier, the ATC Karachi had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for his continuous absence from the case proceeding pertaining to providing health treatment to alleged terrorists.

The said case was registered against former PPP federal minister Dr Asim Hussain, Pak Sarzameen Party leader Anees Qaimkhani, PPP leader Qadir Patel, Muttahida leaders, Rauf Siddiqui and Waseem Akhtar, and Pasban leader Usman Moa’azam and they were nominated as co-accused for alleged facilitation of terrorists.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PPP IHC MNA, Qadir Patel

Comments

1000 characters

Patel granted protective bail

Bhootani too joins opposition: Zardari says Elahi won’t be able to form Punjab govt

Power load-shedding may stay in Ramazan

UAE, Saudi say OPEC+ should not play politics

Finance ministry releases report: Intensity of risks may hit domestic economic activities

PRs for SME financing amended: Five-year-old small, medium enterprises to be considered startups: SBP

‘Roshan Equity’, ‘RAAST’ well executed by banks, CDC: SBP governor

EDF: ECC approves Rs4.5bn supplementary grant

Tax relief anticipation: Ghee makers stop clearance of consignments

Voting on no-trust move: PTI MNAs forbidden from attending NA session

Voting on no-confidence motion to take place on April 3: Rashid

Read more stories