ANL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.11%)
ASC 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.54%)
ASL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.64%)
AVN 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.8%)
BOP 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
FFL 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.12%)
FNEL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.31%)
GGGL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (9.39%)
GGL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (7.54%)
GTECH 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.33%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
KEL 3.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.63%)
PACE 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
PRL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.94%)
PTC 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.3%)
TELE 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TPL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.55%)
TPLP 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.35%)
TREET 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.78%)
TRG 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
UNITY 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.33%)
WAVES 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.7%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.55%)
YOUW 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
BR100 4,465 Increased By 62.4 (1.42%)
BR30 16,002 Increased By 303.1 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,439 Increased By 505.1 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,983 Increased By 189.8 (1.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,347
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,355
26924hr
Sindh
574,989
Punjab
504,926
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,048
KPK
218,968
China shares slip as Shanghai tightens Covid lockdown; Hong Kong up

Reuters 30 Mar, 2022

SHANGHAI: Chinese A-shares ended lower on Tuesday as a tightening COVID-19 lockdown in the country’s most populous city weighed on growth outlook for the world’s second-largest economy, while strong gains by tech firms lifted Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.33% at 3,203.94.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.35%, with its financial sector sub-index slipping 0.47%, while the consumer discretionary sector fell 1.23% and tech firms dropped 2%.

Trading was muted, with just 31.63 billion shares changing hands on the Shanghai exchange for the day, roughly 86.8% of the market’s 30-day moving average of 36.43 billion shares a day.

Shanghai, China’s financial centre, tightened the first phase of a two-stage COVID-19 lockdown on Tuesday, asking some residents to stay indoors unless they are getting tested as the number of daily cases rose beyond 4,400.

Losses were kept in check amid expectations that authorities could announce moves to support growth.

The state-owned Securities Times indicated that the central bank could reduce bank reserve requirements to support credit expansion and prop up economic growth.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index finished 1.12% higher at 21,927.63. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1.58% to 7,513.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 2.2%, while the tech sector gained 2.52%.

Index heavyweight Meituan posted a second day of strong gains, finishing up 5.78% and lifting the broader index. The company reported better-than-expected growth in fourth-quarter revenue on Friday.

But the mainland properties index fell 2.18%, with Sunac China Holdings Ltd — the biggest H-share percentage decliner — tumbling 17.41%.

Sunac shares fell to a two-week low after the company said it would not be able to publish unaudited 2021 financial results by March 31. Its shares will be suspended from trading from April 1.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.57% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.056%.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.72%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 1.1%.

At 0723 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.3691 per US dollar, 0.05% firmer than the previous close of 6.372.

China shares Shanghai Composite Index CSI300 Index COVID19

