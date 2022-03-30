KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (March 29, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
321,353,022 182,831,464 9,089,354,513 5,713,379,660
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 681,381,394 (1,117,746,006) (436,364,611)
Local Individuals 6,437,198,637 (6,020,525,678) 416,672,958
Local Corporates 3,851,702,440 (3,832,010,787) 19,691,653
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.