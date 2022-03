Shaheen out as Pakistan send Australia in to bat in first ODI

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and sent Australia to bat Tuesday in the first of three day-night internationals in Lahore.

Pakistan are without pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi, who hurt his knee while batting on Monday.

Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Junior and leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood are making their ODI debuts.

Already-depleted Australia lost Ashton Agar after the spinner tested positive earlier Tuesday for Covid-19 after reserve wicketkeeper Josh Inglis caught the virus a day earlier.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh is also missing, having injured his hip.

The next two ODIs will be on Thursday and Saturday, also in Lahore.

Australia suffer fresh Covid blow for Pakistan ODI series

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-Ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Saud Shakeel

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Tv umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match referee: Muhammad Javed Malik (PAK)