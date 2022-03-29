ANL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.11%)
Head century lifts Australia to 313-7 in Pakistan ODI

AFP Updated 29 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Opener Travis Head staged a remarkable return to one-day cricket with a fiery century Tuesday to guide Australia to 313-7 in the opening day-night international against Pakistan in Lahore.

Head knocked a 72-ball 101 – his second one-day international hundred – while Ben McDermott hit a career-best 55 from 70 balls after Australia were sent in to bat by Pakistan at Gaddafi Stadium.

Head, playing his first ODI since November 2018, cracked 12 boundaries and three sixes and put on 110 for the opening wicket with skipper Aaron Finch who made 23.

Head took a single off spinner Iftikhar Ahmed to reach three figures off 70 balls, the fastest ODI century by an Australian against Pakistan.

He beat David Warner’s record of 78 balls in Adelaide in 2017.

Australia suffer fresh Covid blow for Pakistan ODI series

With the score at 209-2 in the 33rd over, Pakistan pulled back with three wickets for just 21 runs in the space of 39 balls, dismissing McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne (25) and Alex Carey (four).

Cameron Green (40 not out), Marcus Stoinis (26) and Sean Abbott (14) helped Australia score 50 in the last five overs and get past 300-mark.

Green hit three boundaries and a six in his 30-ball knock.

For Pakistan, pacer Haris Rauf took 2-44 and debutant leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood finished with 2-59.

Australia, already missing key players such as Warner, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc for multiple reasons, were further depleted after spinner Ashton Agar tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The remaining two matches are on Thursday and Saturday, also in Lahore.

