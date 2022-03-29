ANL 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.51%)
ASC 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.42%)
ASL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
AVN 90.90 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.41%)
BOP 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
FFL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
FNEL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.31%)
GGGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.79%)
GGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.69%)
GTECH 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.67%)
HUMNL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.62%)
KOSM 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
MLCF 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.49%)
PACE 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.64%)
PIBTL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.77%)
PRL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.39%)
PTC 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.91%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.97%)
TELE 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TPL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.04%)
TPLP 18.67 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.64%)
TREET 31.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.16%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.2%)
UNITY 26.12 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.36%)
WAVES 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.03%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.4%)
YOUW 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
BR100 4,450 Increased By 46.8 (1.06%)
BR30 16,000 Increased By 300.9 (1.92%)
KSE100 44,302 Increased By 368.7 (0.84%)
KSE30 16,946 Increased By 152.1 (0.91%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,347
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,355
26924hr
Sindh
574,989
Punjab
504,926
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,048
KPK
218,968
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan shares track Wall St higher; auto, shippers shine

Reuters 29 Mar, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese shares tracked Wall Street higher on Tuesday, with auto makers and shippers leading the gains, as the market was underpinned by demand for securing rights for dividend payouts.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.6% to 28,110.73 before the midday break, while the broader Topix gained 0.57% to 1,984.65.

"Today is the last day to secure dividend allotments, which boosted demand for stocks," Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management, said, adding that a fall in oil prices also lifted investors' sentiment.

Auto and parts makers and shippers led gains among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry subindexes, rising 1.71% and 1.68%, respectively.

Toyota Motor rose 2.2%, Honda Motor gained 1.78% and Nissan Motor climbed 1.52% as the yen hovered its lowest against the dollar since August 2015.

On the other hand, refiners were the top losers, falling 2.31% as oil prices fell.

Eneos Holdings slipped 2.29% and Idemitsu Kosan lost 2.81%.

Utility Chubu Electric Power rose 5.31% and was the top performer on the Nikkei, followed by medical platform M3, which rose 4.9% and a retailer Seven & i Holdings, up 4.89%.

There were 122 advancers on the Nikkei index against 99 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 0.62 billion, compared to the average of 1.37 billion in the past 30 days.

Japanese shares Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Japan shares track Wall St higher; auto, shippers shine

PTI goes for Elahi of ‘Q’ to deny ‘N’ Punjab

Capital market uplift: $300m aid plan inked with ADB

Pakistan among states that appear vulnerable: UN warns over Ukraine shock to developing states’ debt

SECP approves first debt ‘Exchange Traded Fund’ for listing on PSX

Modified draft of KE’s Arbitration Agreement raises eyebrows

MoF’s monthly outlook: Domestic, world scenarios may ‘ramify economic recovery’

Wheat imports: Tarin asks ministry to come up with ‘accurate need’

PSMA demands permission to export excess sugar output

BAP quits govt, crosses over to Opposition

No-trust move against PM: NA to commence debate from Thursday

Read more stories