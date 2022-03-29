‘Female job fair’ on April 1

FAISALABAD: The first ever female job fair would be arranged by TEVTA in Government Vocational Training Institute Peoples Colony No.1 Faisalabad on April 01, 2022.

Engineer Asim Munir, President TEVTA BOD for Faisalabad & Chiniot, said that this fair would provide an opportunity to the passed-out students of TEVTA institutes to get jobs according to their qualification and skills. He said that girls who have completed their diploma courses in computer information technology/electronics, dress designing and dress making, office management and fashion designing in addition to beautician, domestic tailoring, industrial stitching, embroidery, calligraphy, fabric printing and professional cooking etc could visit the fair along with their CVs. He said that they could register themselves with the placement officer of their concerned institute.—APP

