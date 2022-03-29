ANL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.39%)
Tank Zam Dam: NESPAK to provide engineering consultancy services

Recorder Report 29 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) has been engaged by Directorate General Small Dams Irrigation Department Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide engineering consultancy services for Tank Zam Dam, stated by Dr Tahir Masood, Managing Director NESPAK here on Monday.

Estimated cost of the project is Rs 18 billion and NESPAK scope of services comprises “Updating of Feasibility Study, Detailed Engineering Design, Preparation of Tender Documents & PC-I” of the dam project in District Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sahibzada Muhammad Shabir, Director General of Small Dams, Irrigation Department Peshawar and Irfan Ul Haq, Vice President/Head GT&GE Division NESPAK, have signed the Consultancy Services Agreement.

The proposed project aims to create a water storage reservoir to store flood discharge and to irrigate about 70,000 acres of land. Power generation of 25.5 MW will be a by-product of the Project. Also the project will help to improve the level of groundwater table. Meanwhile, Water & Power Department Civil Engineering Division Diamer-Astore Gilgit-Baltistan has awarded the “Consultancy Services for Feasibility Study and Detailed Design for Development of 04 MW Hydel Power Project at Rattu River Astore” to NESPAK.

The project consists of development of a Hydropower project in District Astore along Rattu River region to tap its available potential. Consultants shall carryout all studies including topographic surveys, geological & geotechnical investigations and environmental impact assessment for feasibility and detailed engineering design of the project.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

