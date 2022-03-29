ANL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.39%)
Opinion

Govt facing ‘foreign-funded’ conspiracy?

Bashir Minhas 29 Mar, 2022

Finally, the no-trust motion against prime minister was tabled in the National Assembly after as many as 161 MNAs voted in its favour. The house has been adjourned by deputy speaker until March 31. Meanwhile, a no-trust motion has been filed against Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar of PTI. The challenge is quite formidable for an embattled prime minister who on Sunday displayed a mammoth show of power to unveil before the nation that he has been facing this situation for formulating a foreign policy that is free from control or influence of any foreign power. The purported letter that he produced during his speech to speak about a ‘foreign-funded’ conspiracy against his government is indeed the most important development in the ongoing brinkmanship between the government and joint opposition. But the prime minister is required to come clean about the letter. He must identify for the nation the foreign power or powers that want to topple his government for its decision to ensure that Pakistan never becomes part of any bloc again. He must do it in the best national interest.

Bashir Minhas (Rawalpindi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

National Assembly Usman Buzdar PTI

Bashir Minhas

