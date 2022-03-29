KP PA members will not switch loyalties: CM

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that members of the KP Assembly are the soldiers of Prime Minister Imran Khan and they will neither change loyalties nor bow down before anybody. The zealous people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa always stood by Imran Khan and would continue to do so.

He said this while addressing a public gathering on Monday at Chakesar, District Shangla. Provincial Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, former provincial minister Abdul Munim Khan, Tehsil chairman candidate Akhtar Ali Chitan and others also addressed the gathering. CM said the claim of opposition parties to bring vote of no confidence motion against provincial government having two third majorities in the assembly is not less than a joke.

The participation of a large number of people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in recently held Jalsa in Islamabad was a lesson for the opposition parties that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a strong-hold of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. The chief minister thanked the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their full participation in the Islamabad Jalsa and said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have voiced their support for Imran Khan and made it clear that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the centre of PTI.

The Chief Minister said that the opposition parties were trying to de seat a Prime Minister who always spoke of national dignity and independence. Imran Khan was the only Prime Minister who gave the country an independent foreign policy and made it clear to world powers that friendship would be based only on equality basis. If green passport is respected in the world today, it is because of diligent efforts of Imran Khan.

CM said the manner in which incumbent prime minister raised the issue of Kashmir at the international level is unprecedented. Imran Khan has become an effective voice of Islam and Muslims at all international forums. He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been the chairman of Kashmir committee for 18 years but never voiced for the people of Kashmir. He has ruled the province for five years in the name of Islam but didn’t do anything for Islam.

Mahmood Khan said that the previous rulers of the province only deceived the people with various slogans. Some ruled in the name of Islam, some in the name of bread and cloth, and some in the name of Pakhtuns, but they did nothing for the welfare of people. They just enjoyed power and made their own property. He said the incumbent government is spending each penny of public money on public welfare, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has introduced stipends for Aima Masjid, scholarships for seminary students and solarization of mosques was being carried out.

He added that Sehat Sahulat Card has been extended to cent percent population of province which is another milestone achievement of the incumbent government. Besides, food cards would be introduced for providing food items to deserving families at discounted rates, while education cards will also be launched in the next budget.

Mahmood Khan said that in the past no one had planned to make the country self-sufficient in agriculture, whereas in the present tenure 10 dams are being constructed in the country after 40 years. The country was on the verge of bankruptcy due to poor economic policies of the previous rulers but Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visionary leadership not only saved the country from default but also put the country’s economy on the right track.

