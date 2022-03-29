ANL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.39%)
ASC 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
ASL 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.1%)
AVN 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.69%)
BOP 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FFL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
FNEL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.56%)
GGGL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.23%)
GGL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.14%)
GTECH 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.84%)
KOSM 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
MLCF 34.98 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.03%)
PACE 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.48%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.82%)
PRL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.25%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.15%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
TPLP 18.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.45%)
TREET 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
TRG 77.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.39%)
UNITY 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
WAVES 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.99%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.92%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.79%)
BR100 4,403 Increased By 52.6 (1.21%)
BR30 15,699 Increased By 281.8 (1.83%)
KSE100 43,934 Increased By 382.4 (0.88%)
KSE30 16,793 Increased By 136 (0.82%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SECP authorises floatation of Burj Clean Energy Modaraba

Recorder Report 29 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The SECP’s Registrar Modaraba, with approval of the Religious Board, authorized floatation of Burj Clean Energy Modaraba (an Islamic Financial Institution) managed by Burj Modaraba Management Company (Private) Limited, under the Modaraba Ordinance, 1980.

The floatation of new Modaraba will facilitate the growth of Shariah compliant financial products in the financial services market. After due process, the Burj Modaraba will be listed at PSX within a period of 12 months, with public offering of its 30 million Modaraba certificates of PKR10 each (30 percent of the total paid up fund) out of the total paid up fund of Rs1 billion.

The Modaraba is intending to engage in business of generation and supplying renewable energy, and renting of commissioned renewable energy equipment/plants after completion of public offering.

The sponsors of the Modaraba are already engaged in preparatory and development activities such as origination of renewable energy projects, execution of binding contracts with the customers, engineering design and appointment of engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning contractors.

Notably, the Burj Energy International Management Limited – a UAE based sponsor company of the Modaraba, in collaboration with US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), has successfully developed and commissioned 50 MW Wind Power Plant in Jhimpir, District Thatta, Sindh, Pakistan, at a total cost of USD 126 million. It is believed to be one of the most efficient and successful wind power projects in Jhimpir wind corridor.

The floatation of a new Modaraba in the area of renewal energy is expected to encourage other players to raise funding through capital market and further develop Islamic financial institutions in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SECP PSX Burj Modaraba Management Company (Private) Limited Energy Modaraba

Comments

Comments are closed.

SECP authorises floatation of Burj Clean Energy Modaraba

Capital market uplift: $300m aid plan inked with ADB

Pakistan among states that appear vulnerable: UN warns over Ukraine shock to developing states’ debt

Punjab CM too faces no-trust move

BAP quits govt, crosses over to Opposition

SECP approves first debt ‘Exchange Traded Fund’ for listing on PSX

No-trust move against PM: NA to commence debate from Thursday

KCR: Ecnec refuses sovereign guarantee

MoF’s monthly outlook: Domestic, world scenarios may ‘ramify economic recovery’

Wheat imports: Tarin asks ministry to come up with ‘accurate need’

PSMA demands permission to export excess sugar output

Read more stories