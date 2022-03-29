KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (March 28, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
161,611,003 103,514,781 5,648,268,990 3,766,367,216
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 472,383,049 (771,222,785) (298,839,735)
Local Individuals 3,863,927,264 (3,798,256,542) 65,670,721
Local Corporates 2,535,490,926 (2,302,321,913) 233,169,014
