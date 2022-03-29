KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (March 28, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 43,933.56 High: 43,933.56 Low: 43,291.03 Net Change: 382.41 Volume (000): 59,114 Value (000): 3,826,420 Makt Cap (000) 1,775,995,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,157.77 NET CH. (+) 272.02 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,324.53 NET CH. (+) 155.66 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,837.39 NET CH. (+) 49.21 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,663.24 NET CH. (+) 44.44 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,749.41 NET CH. (+) 36.84 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,413.20 NET CH. (+) 23.60 ------------------------------------ As on: 28-March-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022