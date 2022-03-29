Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (March 28, 2022). ==================================== BR...
29 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (March 28, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 43,933.56
High: 43,933.56
Low: 43,291.03
Net Change: 382.41
Volume (000): 59,114
Value (000): 3,826,420
Makt Cap (000) 1,775,995,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,157.77
NET CH. (+) 272.02
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,324.53
NET CH. (+) 155.66
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,837.39
NET CH. (+) 49.21
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,663.24
NET CH. (+) 44.44
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,749.41
NET CH. (+) 36.84
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,413.20
NET CH. (+) 23.60
------------------------------------
As on: 28-March-2022
====================================
