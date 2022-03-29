ANL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.39%)
LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (March 28, 2022)....
29 Mar, 2022

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (March 28, 2022).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     0.32657   0.32871   0.33014   0.05425
Libor 1 Month       0.44514   0.44657   0.46757   0.07263
Libor 3 Month       0.98286   0.93400   0.98286   0.11413
Libor 6 Month       1.45114   1.28757   1.45114   0.14663
Libor 1 Year        2.08871   1.78643   2.08871   0.21950
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

LIBOR LIBOR interbank offered rates

